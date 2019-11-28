Search

Advanced search

Video

Good Shop Norwich opens selling all locally-made goods

28 November, 2019 - 06:30
Good Shop Norwich stocking locally made goods has opened in the Norwich Lanes. L-R Sam Harrons, Josh Smith, Alice Pomfret . Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Good Shop Norwich stocking locally made goods has opened in the Norwich Lanes. L-R Sam Harrons, Josh Smith, Alice Pomfret . Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A new pop-up lifestyle store has opened in Norwich just in time for Christmas and is celebrating the city's creative talent.

Good Shop Norwich has opened in Dove Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGood Shop Norwich has opened in Dove Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Selling everything from scented candles to slogan t-shirts, Good Shop Norwich has launched in Dove Street and will be open until December 31 for shoppers to purchase unique, locally-made gifts.

The business is the brainchild of Sam Harrons and Alice Pomfret who wanted to create a space to showcase makers close to home and to build on the popularity of craft markets already held in the city.

Although you may not have heard of Sam Harrons name, chances are you have seen his SHHHH Norwich city guides that are available to buy at many independent businesses in the area.

Mr Harrons launched the SHHHH creative collective 10 years ago, which also includes a range of t-shirts and totes available in the store, with slogans such as 'NY Paris Tokyo Norwich'.

READ MORE: BrewDog Norwich offering free lunchtime pints all week

His other business is Samu Studio, selling prints and paintings, and for Good Shop he has branched into lifestyle and is selling candles which he hand-poured with his mum in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Harrons said: "We sell tees, loads of amazing magazines, prints at all different prices and the store will evolve over the coming weeks with new makers coming in.

Good Shop Norwich is open until the end of December Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGood Shop Norwich is open until the end of December Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"Whereas in a local market you may miss things with all the hustle and bustle, Good Shop is cool, calm and collected."

Miss Pomfret works as a freelance magazine and book designer and started the independent Akin Magazine a year ago after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

READ MORE: Line-up announced for The Big Nineties Festival in Norwich

Her partner Josh Smith, who studies architecture at Norwich University of the Arts, designed and built all the shelving for Good Shop.

Mis Pomfret said: "The good extends to the shop as well and brands like The Chemist's Daughter sell reusable face pads - everything is independent and not mass made.

"People are so open to shopping local here and aren't scared, you see so many things pop-up and people just go for it."

Good Shop is open at 4 Dove Street from Mondays to Saturdays 10am to 6pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm.

Most Read

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Missing man feared murdered could still be alive

Richardas Puisys, 35, a Lithuanian man from Wisbech who has been missing for four years, is now thought to still be alive Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

‘Join our club’: open invite to off-roaders who wrecked rugby pitch

Members of Dereham Rugby Club were shocked to find tyre marks across the pitch. Picture: Phil Prangnell

Man in court over ‘Incredible Hulk’ attack on girlfriend

A woman has described how her boyfriend transformed into the Incredible Hulk during a violent attack Picture: Google Maps

Calls for revamp of ‘lethal’ cycle-path after little girl hit by bike

The shared use cycle and pedestrian path alongside Norwich Road in Wymondham has been branded dangerous. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists