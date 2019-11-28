Video

Good Shop Norwich opens selling all locally-made goods

A new pop-up lifestyle store has opened in Norwich just in time for Christmas and is celebrating the city's creative talent.

Selling everything from scented candles to slogan t-shirts, Good Shop Norwich has launched in Dove Street and will be open until December 31 for shoppers to purchase unique, locally-made gifts.

The business is the brainchild of Sam Harrons and Alice Pomfret who wanted to create a space to showcase makers close to home and to build on the popularity of craft markets already held in the city.

Although you may not have heard of Sam Harrons name, chances are you have seen his SHHHH Norwich city guides that are available to buy at many independent businesses in the area.

Mr Harrons launched the SHHHH creative collective 10 years ago, which also includes a range of t-shirts and totes available in the store, with slogans such as 'NY Paris Tokyo Norwich'.

His other business is Samu Studio, selling prints and paintings, and for Good Shop he has branched into lifestyle and is selling candles which he hand-poured with his mum in Great Yarmouth.

Mr Harrons said: "We sell tees, loads of amazing magazines, prints at all different prices and the store will evolve over the coming weeks with new makers coming in.

"Whereas in a local market you may miss things with all the hustle and bustle, Good Shop is cool, calm and collected."

Miss Pomfret works as a freelance magazine and book designer and started the independent Akin Magazine a year ago after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Her partner Josh Smith, who studies architecture at Norwich University of the Arts, designed and built all the shelving for Good Shop.

Mis Pomfret said: "The good extends to the shop as well and brands like The Chemist's Daughter sell reusable face pads - everything is independent and not mass made.

"People are so open to shopping local here and aren't scared, you see so many things pop-up and people just go for it."

Good Shop is open at 4 Dove Street from Mondays to Saturdays 10am to 6pm and Sundays 11am to 4pm.