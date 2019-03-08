Beer drinkers paying more for their pint in Norfolk than Suffolk

Norfolk pint prices are higher than Suffolk according to the Good Pub Guide.

Beer drinkers in Norfolk are paying more for their pint than pub goers over the border in Suffolk, according to the new Good Pub Guide.

The Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market.

The average cost of a pint of beer in Norfolk pubs was £3.82 it found, 12p more than in Suffolk, and above the national average of £3.79. It was also significantly more expensive then in Cambridgeshire where the average was just £3.65.

The 38th edition of guide features more than 5,000 pubs chosen on the basis of visitor recommendations, editor visits and inspections. In addition to the guide recommendations, there are online listings for another 40,000 pubs across the UK.

While financial pressures on pubs means 14 are closing every week across the UK, the 2020 guide credits the 2007 smoking ban with encouraging the transformation from smoky, male-dominated pubs of the 1970s to cleaner, brighter places serving wines, craft gins and home cooked food with greater appeal to women and families.

The Good Pub Guide 2020 says pubs have had to transform from just serving beer to men into offering food and attracting more women and families.

Editor Fiona Stapley said: "The ban caused howls of public protest with licensees fearing a damaging drop in business as smokers deserted their local boozers, but 12 years on it has in fact proved to be transforming.

"Those bars full of fug and male chat quickly became a thing of the past. Pubs adapted and licensees soon realised that by making their pubs smoke-free, they opened up a massive new customer base."

The kitchen team outside the Rose and Crown at Snettisham

Richard Dixon, pubs protection officer for the Norwich & Norfolk Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, said: "There are very few traditional drinking only pubs left, places like The Hop In at North Walsham and The Leopard in Norwich, but as you get more rural pubs need that extra income that comes with food and attracting families.

"You have to offer something that attracts people because anyone can sit at home and drink cheap beer from the supermarket."

The guide names Snettisham's The Rose & Crown as the Norfolk Dining Pub of the Year. Other food award recommendations include the Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham; the Crown at Wells-next-the-Sea; Thornham's Orange Tree; Morston Anchor; the Dun Cow at Salthouse; and the Kings Head at Bawburgh.

Summer menu in the garden at the Rose and Crown at Snettisham.

Beer award recommendations include the Angel at Larling, the Fat Cat in Norwich and the Burston Crown; while recommended for wine are pubs including Victoria at Holkham, Blakeney White Horse and the Gunton Arms at Thorpe Market.