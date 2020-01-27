Search

'Gone are the days of the nut roast' - Famous truck stop serves up 'huge' vegan menu

PUBLISHED: 11:34 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 27 January 2020

The restaurant - just off the A146 by the George and Dragon in Thurton - has begun to branch out by offering an inclusive menu for vegetarians, vegans, and those with other dietary requirements.

Archant

A popular 1950s American-style roadside diner has started offering a 'huge and exciting' menu for vegans.

The restaurant - just off the A146 by the George and Dragon in Thurton - has begun to branch out by offering an inclusive menu for vegetarians, vegans, and those with other dietary requirements.

The Chuck Stop has for the last two years made hungry commuters happy with its range of burgers, thick shakes and hot dogs.

But the restaurant - just off the A146 by the George and Dragon in Thurton - has begun to branch out by offering a menu for vegetarians, vegans, and those with other dietary requirements.

"Gone are the days of the old nut roast and all that stuff," said Richard Hathaway, 44, the owner of the Chuck Stop.

"There's so much choice out there for vegans now. People might think it's all quinoa and salad, but sometimes people just want a burger."

The restaurant now offers more than ten flavours of thick vegan milkshakess.

When he first opened the roadside trailer, Mr Hathaway says he "always wanted it so everyone can eat here. I'm dairy and gluten free myself and there's a need for options."

Over the last few weeks, Mr Hathaway says he has worked hard at making sure his menu is exciting for meat eaters as well as vegans and vegetarians.

The restaurant now offers Quorn alternatives for burgers, bacon and hot dogs, as well as a "huge" number of inclusive food like chip butties, beer battered onion rings, and more than ten flavours of thick vegan milkshakes.

A popular 1950s American-style roadside diner has started offering a 'huge and exciting' menu for vegans.

"I don't want anyone to come along and feel left out," Mr Hathaway said. "I know what it is like to go to a restaurant and not feel like there's a lot on offer.

"But I've had people come and tell me there is more on choice here than at a sit-in restaurant. I've even had some people in tears.

"I would say I'm not your typical greasy burger van - this is more like a mini restaurant by the side of the road - but we do serve big burgers that taste pretty awesome."

The Chuck Stop trailer also serves a full range of coffees and gluten free cakes, and is available for hire at private events.

A full menu can be found at thechuckstop.co.uk, and orders can be made ahead of time by calling 07934 071 552.

