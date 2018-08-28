Search

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

PUBLISHED: 11:06 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 07 January 2019

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

A legal firm has been ordered to pay one of its former solicitors £14,000.

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.ukRichard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Penny Horne, a senior solicitor at GMS Law in Thorpe St Andrew, took the company to an employment tribunal over unpaid wages and redundancy.

The firm closed last year and Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law was struck off by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in November.

At an employment tribunal at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, Judge Postle said he was satisfied the money claimed by Miss Horne was owed.

He ruled she suffered “unlawful deduction of wages” of £1,318 for February last year.

He also said she was dismissed in breach of her contract and should be paid damages of more than £5,000.

Judge Postle also said she was due redundancy pay of £7,800.

GMS Law did not enter a response to the claims.

Neither GMS Law nor Miss Horne attended the hearing.

