The boss of a Norwich beauty salon specialising in lash extensions said the news she could re-start was still sinking in.

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox, in St Benedicts Street, believes she has lost £100,000 in revenue from lost sales since March 23 when she had to lockdown because of coronavirus.

Even though she was allowed to reopen to offer some beauty services such as manicures and pedicures, the main part of her business had to remain closed until the prime minister eased restrictions.

And each time she anticipated the government giving them the go-ahead to do close beauty work, she and her team was disappointed when more lockdown rules came in.

But finally Boris Johnson gave the news she had been hoping for – close beauty services such as lash extensions and facials, can go ahead from today.

“It doesn’t seem real yet,” she said. “The girls and I heard it on the news, we wanted to be excited but we’ve been let down so many times before, we decided to wait until we saw it on the government wesite, so we knew it was official.

“We’re now really excited to be all working together again and to see our clients who we’ve not seen for five months.

“There are some exciting times ahead and I just hope that we don’t get a second wave of coronavirus.”

Based on her figures for last year, Ms Croft worked out she has lost £100,000 in takings because of lockdown.

Ms Croft posted on social media the good news of reopening, saying: “And just like that we have finally been given the go-ahead. I am so happy right now, words can’t even explain, I’m sure all you girls feel the same.”

She was urging clients to book in right up to Christmas knowing how busy the salon is going to be.

“Thank you to all those who have waited and stuck by us, we cannot wait to see you,” she added.

After the news got out, the salon was fully booked for Saturday and Monday in hours.

Following the last let-down by the government, the team at Glambox had to spend a long period cancelling appointments.

Ms Croft started out her business in a tiny unit in Norwich, hence the name Glambox, working by herself and then expanded opening a large salon in St Benedicts with a team as well as beauty parlour and tanning booth.

The prime minister lifted lockdown on close beauty services along with children’s soft play and bowling alleys, tattoo parlours and spas.