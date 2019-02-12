Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 04 March 2019

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Archant © 2010

Hundreds of jobs are at risk after the owner of Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner launched plans to close sites.

The operator behind both restaurants has announced its intention to enter a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to close 27 of its 87 restaurants.

Giraffe has sites at intu Chapelfield in Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and Chelmsford. Ed’s Easy Diner has a restaurant in the food court of intu Chapelfield.

The business, which is owned by Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), said although like-for-like sales had improved at the brands since they were acquired, several sites remained unprofitable.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of BRG, said: “We have been examining options for the two brands for some time and the CVA is the only option to protect the company.

“The combination of increasing costs and over-supply of restaurants in the sector and a softening of consumer demand have all contributed to the challenges both these brands face.”

Advisers from KPMG will oversee the process, as the proposal now goes to a creditor vote.

BRG owns a number of other household names, including fish and chip restaurant Harry Ramsden and the upmarket Cinnamon Collection.

It is also the master franchisee for US brand Slim Chickens, which first opened in the UK last year.

BRG acquired Giraffe from Tesco in 2016, and later combined it with Ed’s Easy Diner, which it had bought in a pre-pack administration that same year.

The two brands form a combined entity, which in the most recently available accounts had annual turnover of £67.1 million.

In the same period, underlying losses came to £1.6 million.

Last year, several casual dining brands overhauled their businesses, with some closing sites, amid rising costs and tougher competition in the sector.

Prezzo, Jamie’s Italian, Byron, Carluccio’s, Gaucho and Gourmet Burger Kitchen all shut restaurants.

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘I got no support whatsoever’ - Grieving father slams police following son’s death

David Cossey. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Stupid’ biker banned for hitting 108mph on a Norfolk B road

Tacolneston Photo: Google Street View

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Michael Bailey: Six things learned from Norwich City’s Millwall win – Rules, targets and a talent

An emotional Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich embraces Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/03/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists