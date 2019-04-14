Search

Would you try a ginger lager from deepest Norfolk?

14 April, 2019 - 07:31
Norfolk's new ginger lager is being unveiled at a tasting next week Picture: Norfolk Brewhouse

If you said you’d seen a hare with antlers, they’d probably say you’d had a few.

Now a ginger lager, brewed in deepest Norfolk, is being named after the mythical creature.

Norfolk Brewhouse’s Jackalope will be unveiled at an official tasting at Beers of Europe at Setchey, near King’s Lynn on Saturday, April 20.

The Hindringham-based craft brewery says ginger has always had “a fabulous association” with alcohol and its taste appeals to a wide cross section of drinkers including beer, lager and cider drinkers.

Its beers are all named under the Moon Gazer hare brand. Jackalope continues that tradition as it is a mythical hare Jack Rabbit crowned with an antelope’s antlers.

David Holliday, owner of the Norfolk Brewhouse said: “We’re thrilled that Jackalope Ginger Lager will be adding a bit of spice to the first official beer tasting event to be held at Beers of Europe.

“Tastings are always so beneficial for customers and brewers alike as we can explain our craft and our beers and the customer can give us direct feedback.

“We know people love the taste of our beers but it is always so nice to explain the local provenance of the Norfolk barley and other ingredients.

“People appreciate that with craft brewing our beers are all handcrafted and in the case of Jackalope that involved peeling over 30kgs of root ginger. We look forward to meeting people at the tasting”.

Jason Clark, director of Beers of Europe, said: “We are looking forward to hosting our first official beer tasting event with the Norfolk Brewhouse.

“We are looking forward to promoting Norfolk breweries and distilleries throughout the summer with many different beer, gin, vodka and cider tasting events.”

