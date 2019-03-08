Norwich clothes store relocating after nearly 30 years

Ginger, Timberhill. Pic: Archant library

A designer women's clothing store which has been in the same shop in one of the oldest streets in Norwich for 27 years is on the move to new premises.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ginger, which has been in Timberhill since 1992, is moving to new premises - but bosses are keeping tight-lipped over where.

The move emerged as the Ginger shop in 35 Timberhill, a Grade II listed building over four floors, has just come up for rent. The building, offering more than 2,000 sqft of space, is available to rent with agents Roche, for £2,292 a month - equating to £27,500 a year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Would you live in this warehouse for sale for £800,000?

The store, which sells designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories like sunglasses, is owned by the family who also run men's designer stores in Norwich, Jonathan Trumbull and Hatters.

On March 17, 1971 Jonathan Trumbull was launched on St Stephen's Street with the intention of delivering contemporary men's fashion to Norwich followed by Hatters in 1976, and then Ginger.

Included is the rent of the Ginger shop is the ground floor sales area and, up a narrow staircase, the first floor sales space with storage on the second floor and basement.

A spokeswoman from Ginger confirmed the move but said she could not divulge any more information yet.