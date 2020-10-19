Gin couple expands range to make vodka too

Nicky and Jason Crown are now making vodka as well as gin. Pic: supplied Archant

A Norfolk couple who make gin have just launched a new vodka tipple.

The new vodka being made by Whatahoot. Pic: supplied The new vodka being made by Whatahoot. Pic: supplied

Jason and Nicky Crown, who make WhataHoot gins are selling their first new Signature V vokda on Friday, October 23.

The firm expanded from operating in a small barn in Flitcham to a distillery in the centre of King’s Lynn, off King Street, earlier this year.

It had previously focused on its range of hand-distilled gins, including the Signature Dry, Tawny Orange and Navy Strength varieties.

But after demand from customers, they’ve made a vodka to add to the collection. WhataHoot Signature V is a full-strength, hand-distilled premium vodka, made from sugar beet and triple-filtered, so smoother and ideal for drinking chilled on the rocks as well as with a mixer.

Mr Crown said: “It seemed an entirely logical step to us to create a vodka. We know that gin isn’t for everyone and some of the feedback we have from people we meet is that they don’t drink gin, but do like vodka. We hope, therefore, that by introducing our Signature V Vodka, that we are offering something for

everyone.”

Founded in 2018, WhataHoot has not only created its range of gins but also dried fruit garnish called HootFruit as well as its orange and gin curd. They moved from the barn on the Sandringham Estate to their new bespoke distillery in the heart of King’s Lynn which boasts exposed brickwork, ancient beams and a host of original features, which have been carefully preserved. New technology included new stills which will increase the distillery capacity from 100 to 500 litres. The new distillery also features a shop as well as a Gin School and Spirit Lounge. Mrs Crown said: “The distillery has not only increased capacity for production, it has also given us the opportunity to open our own shop, which we call The Pantry and is open seven days a week. We also wanted to offer the public the opportunity to learn more about the craft of distilling with Make Your Own gin experiences, so our exclusive Gin School and Spirit Lounge, has been fitted with 12 copper stills and a vast range of botanicals to inspire and educate!”