Wymondham gin distillery picks up awards at 'Oscars' of the spirit industry

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun check their gin at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk gin distillery has been recognised with an international award for the second year in a row.

OakVilla Distillery, on Norwich Common in Wymondham, won a silver award for its trade-mark Vryheid Gin at this year's International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The craft gin also scooped Bronze in the Gin and Double Dutch (Cucumber and Watermelon) Tonic Award.

This is the second year in a row the company, owned by Lindi and Shaun Hancke, has been recognised, after scooping a bronze award in 2018 just six months after opening.

Mr Hancke said: "We were absolutely delighted to win. As a small-batch craft gin distillery, we weren't expecting it, as the competition has become much more competitive and scoring has been adapted by the IWSC to reflect the crowded market."

Ms Hancke added: "The IWSC is the Oscars of the wine and spirit industry and we are over the moon to be bringing these fantastic awards home to Wymondham."