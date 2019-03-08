Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Wymondham gin distillery picks up awards at 'Oscars' of the spirit industry

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 August 2019

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun check their gin at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun check their gin at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk gin distillery has been recognised with an international award for the second year in a row.

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLindi Hancke and her husband Shaun at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

OakVilla Distillery, on Norwich Common in Wymondham, won a silver award for its trade-mark Vryheid Gin at this year's International Wine and Spirit Competition.

You may also want to watch:

The craft gin also scooped Bronze in the Gin and Double Dutch (Cucumber and Watermelon) Tonic Award.

This is the second year in a row the company, owned by Lindi and Shaun Hancke, has been recognised, after scooping a bronze award in 2018 just six months after opening.

Vryheid, the gin which is produced by South African businesswoman Lindi Hancke from her Wymondham home. Picture: Square Pepper PhotographyVryheid, the gin which is produced by South African businesswoman Lindi Hancke from her Wymondham home. Picture: Square Pepper Photography

Mr Hancke said: "We were absolutely delighted to win. As a small-batch craft gin distillery, we weren't expecting it, as the competition has become much more competitive and scoring has been adapted by the IWSC to reflect the crowded market."

Ms Hancke added: "The IWSC is the Oscars of the wine and spirit industry and we are over the moon to be bringing these fantastic awards home to Wymondham."

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

Street view of the property in Holt Road, Cley. Picture: Google Maps

15 famous people that live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

Street view of the property in Holt Road, Cley. Picture: Google Maps

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Half of farms could go bust after a no-deal Brexit, claims shock report

More than half of UK farms could fail as a result of a no-deal Brexit, according to a new report launched by campaign group Farmers for a People's Vote. Picture: Ieuan Williams

Wymondham gin distillery picks up awards at ‘Oscars’ of the spirit industry

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun check their gin at their gin distillery in Wymondham, making Vryheid (which means Freedom in Afrikaans) dry gin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists