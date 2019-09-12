Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

New gift shop says success is down to offering 'fun' on gloomy high street

12 September, 2019 - 15:57
The Gifted store on London Street is home to a wide selection of American and Japanese sweets. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Gifted store on London Street is home to a wide selection of American and Japanese sweets. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk-born gift shop chain has attributed its success to providing some fun on the high street amid general gloom.

The Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Gifted has opened in Norwich's London Street - its sixth store - after launching in Castle Mall in 2011.

Founder of the business Aaron Roberts said: "I think it's because we provide something fun on the high street amid all the serious stuff that's going on at the moment."

MORE: John Lewis would find no-deal Brexit 'impossible' after posting losses of £25m

Norfolk born-and-bred Mr Roberts had a career in retail before launching his own chain.

The Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He added: "I think we're doing well in store sales because people come in and it's a fun experience and we have a lot of stuff you don't see anywhere else.

"When you go online you tend to just buy what you're looking for and then leave, but in store we have something that you can just pick up as a treat for yourself or someone else."

He added that having a diverse product line, including recently added Gothic and Manga sections, have increased sales.

Mr Roberts said: "We make sure that you can find something for every member of the family. Often we see people coming in at Christmas and buying all of their gifts because what we have covers friends and family as well as all age ranges."

The Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Gifted's success at Castle Mall over a sustained period of time has bucked the trends of other tenants at the retail hub, with around eight stores closing since summer 2018.

You may also want to watch:

"Castle Mall has always traded strongly for us. Gifted gives people a reason to go in and we still see it as out 'flagship' store as it were because of it," he added.

The mall is already reaping the rewards of an imminent revamp to the Castle Quarter having secured a £1.5m PureGym and £2m Superbowl alley as residents.

Lauren Hale, shop assistant, at the Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLauren Hale, shop assistant, at the Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Roberts continued: "People just want something different and we are able to adapt to that and provide it.

"We're coming up to Christmas now which is always our biggest trading period. In Norwich we see the American candy selling well throughout the year but at Christmas everything just flies off the shelves."

Lauren Hale, shop assistant, at the Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLauren Hale, shop assistant, at the Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Gifted store on London Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘Aliens are coming’ - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

‘The community has come together’ - residents rally in wake of park shooting

The Wensum Residents Association organised a street party to combat antisocial behaviour in the wake of a shooting at West End Gardens. Photo: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists