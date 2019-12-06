Chain re-brands city pub as 'lively warm up venue'

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley Archant

The chain behind a Norwich pub has unveiled plans to turn it into a "lively warm up venue" for city revellers.

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gibraltar Gardens on Heigham Street, Norwich, will reopen on Wednesday, December 11, under the management of pub chain, Norfolk Table Ltd.

The company, which currently manages three other pubs in Norfolk, said it would turn the venue into a "family favourite", with weekly live music and nightly food deals.

Gibraltar Gardens has been closed since November, when previous landlords, Britannia Enterprise, fell into liquidation, but Marketing manager James Neale said the venue was still in good shape.

He said: "The previous tenants gave it a refit, so there's not much for us to do before opening. We get the keys on Monday so we'll do a quick deep clean. We want it to very much feel like a Norfolk Table pub, so we will add finishing touches, like our colour scheme."

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pub will be open from 11am until 11pm on weekdays, and until 12pm on Fridays on Saturdays.

Coffee and pastries will be available most mornings, with the team hoping to entice weekday brunchers to pay them a visit.

Mr Neale said pub would also host regular live music events, and would foster a "friendly, family atmosphere" during the week, transforming into a more party centric venue at the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the city centre venue will feature live DJ sets, and the marketing head said the goal was to give people a place to "warm up" for a night on the tiles.

He said: "We're not a nightclub but when the restaurant closes at 9pm the lights will dim and people will be able to dance if they want to. We want to play on its great location near the city centre and create a livelier atmosphere than our other pubs. But it's also very residential round there, which is a great opportunity to welcome in families."

So far more than 20 people have joined the new Gibraltar Gardens team, which will be lead by Keighly Marsh, who also manages the White Horse in South Lopham.