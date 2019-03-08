Get a sneak preview of Norwich's 'newest, biggest and cheapest' gym

PureGym opens in Norwich Castle Mall Jason Elves, manager and Matt Culliton, assistant manager

One of the biggest gyms pumping a £1.5m investment in the city centre opens is set to open in Castle Mall.

The newest, cheapest and one of the biggest gyms around is set to open its doors in the Castle Mall shopping centre.

PureGym - which costs a cold £1.5m to develop - finally opens its doors tomorrow (Thursday) after months of being in construction but this newspaper was given a sneak preview.

Manager Jason Elves who was in the Royal Navy for five years and then the RAF working as an aircraft engineer, said the interest had been "overwhelming".



He declined to say just how many new members they haveve attracted with the cheap monthly £10.99 fee - believed to be one of the lowest offered in the city.

Mr Elves, who is a martial arts expert and who opened the other PureGym in Norwich on Aylsham Road, said: "It's taken about eight weeks to fit the gym out - it offers 16,000 sqft of space making it one of the biggest but it's the quality finish of the equipment which sets us apart from other gyms."



The gym offers 20 treadmills, two elliptical trainers and seven cross trainers along with four high seated bikes and two low seated ones and 25 spinning bikes. You've got an Olympic lifting platform with colour-coded plates all on a special sprung floor with weights going up to 50kg. Then there are leg presses and indoor skiing machines, as well as a cross fit training rig and rowing machines.

A separate fitness studio complete with LED strip lighting will hold a range of 50 different classes with seven personal trainers on hand to put you through your paces.

"What makes our gym special is the attention to detail," Mr Elves said. "If you look at the weights, they've been designed with the PureGym logo specially in resin by a firm in King's Lynn. The seats to many of the equipment are beautifully stitched together and look at the thickness and quality of our mats - you just won't find that in other gyms."

PureGym is offering membership initially at £10.99 a month which will eventually revert to £18.99 and the firm, based in Leeds, boasts more than a million members nationwide last year, a new UK record. Last year 30 new PureGyms opened across the UK with revenue increasing by 15% from the end of 2017 to the end of last year. It plans to open 300 gyms by 2020.



The gym is open 24 hours a day with free parking. It has two entrances, both inside Castle Mall and from Timberhill.





