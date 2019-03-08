Get a sneak peek of the transformation of this historic hotel

Do you remember the Caistor Hall Hotel? This picture was taken in 2013. It is now undergoing refurbishment as the Boudicca Hotel, opening soon.

A grand Georgian hotel near Norwich which closed for a complete renovation is opening its doors to the public to give a sneak preview of its new look.

Work is going on to refurbish the former Caistor Hall Hotel now called The Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Work is going on to refurbish the former Caistor Hall Hotel now called The Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

What was the Caistor Hall Hotel, Caistor St Edmund, was bought by new owners and renamed The Boudicca Hotel and the building given a top-to-bottom renovation. Walls have been stripped back and replastered, carpets pulled up and wooden floors retained.

New owner Scott Valentine, who has owned property in London, wants to keep the finished look a secret but has given some sneak glimpses of how its taking shape. The ‘big reveal’ will be at its first event, announced today, an Easter fair on April 13 with bookings from May 18.

Of particular note is a new whisky lounge, in the old library, sponsored by the English Whisky Company and a garden room, ideal for afternoon tea, sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Stephanie Emery, the sales and events manager at The Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Stephanie Emery, the sales and events manager at The Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

Also, the new bridal suite has been transformed. When work was going on, a complete old bathroom was found concealed behind a wall which has now been incorporated into the new luxury facilities which boast a rolled top bath and a large shower big enough for two.

“It’s just wonderful seeing the building come to life,” said sales and events manager Stephanie Emery, who has worked at the hotel since 2017, before its refurbishment.

The hotel closed just over a month ago.

Stephanie said: “We have taken our rooms down in number from 21 to 17 to give it a more boutique feel and it’s perfect for weddings as the whole party can take it over. All of the rooms are still en suite and we have also renovated the top floor into staff accommodation.

Scott Valentine, the new owner of The Boudicca Hotel, which was formerly the Caistor Hall Hotel. Pic: Scott Valentine. Scott Valentine, the new owner of The Boudicca Hotel, which was formerly the Caistor Hall Hotel. Pic: Scott Valentine.

“The bar area was a little dark so we have put in a skylight and used lighter paints; it’s all Farrow & Ball dark and light blues and natural colours in the bedrooms but we don’t want to give too much away.

“It is in keeping with the building but the aim is to make you feel glamorous when you visit,” added Stephanie. In the restaurant is a new chef from South Africa, Michael O’Bree.

And the new name? It derives from the historic connections with the land the hotel is on and the Iceni warrior, Boudicca.

The staircase which is undergoing refurbishment at the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. The staircase which is undergoing refurbishment at the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

Work is going on to refurbish the building called the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Work is going on to refurbish the building called the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

Who remembers the Caistor Hall Hotel? It is now undergoing refurbishment to the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: Archant. Who remembers the Caistor Hall Hotel? It is now undergoing refurbishment to the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: Archant.

Work going on in the principal reception rooms in the new Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Work going on in the principal reception rooms in the new Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

One of the receptions nearing completion at the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. One of the receptions nearing completion at the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

Work going on in the downstairs bar area of the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Work going on in the downstairs bar area of the Boudicca Hotel. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.

Writing on a wall which was uncovered frm when it was decorated in 1970. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel. Writing on a wall which was uncovered frm when it was decorated in 1970. Pic: The Boudicca Hotel.