Offshore energy sector hits back at MPs 'ring main' plan

MPs want a new strategic plan for all offshore wind farms in the East. Pictured is Altitec at Scroby Sands offshore wind farm. Picture: TMS Media. Archant

MPs have launched a renewed bid for a "strategic plan" for the East of England's offshore wind revolution - but an industry expert has said one of the key demands is not a "silver bullet".

Norfolk Tories George Freeman, Jerone Mayhew and Duncan Baker met in Westminster to discuss the challenges faced in East Anglia as the region embarks on major works which could see it become the world's largest hub for offshore wind production.

The MPs are concerned about the disruption caused by connecting the high voltage electricity produced offshore to the National Grid and want a single 'ring main' which would connect all the farms. They believe this would drastically cut the amount of work which would need to take place onland.

However RenewableUK's director of future electricity systems, Barnaby Wharton, said: "The offshore wind industry is working with National Grid and Ofgem on solutions to share connections and infrastructure, in order to keep onshore works and consumer costs to a minimum.

"Technical and legal restrictions mean that a "ring main" isn't a silver bullet for connecting future offshore wind projects to the grid. New rules would be needed, as there is currently no clarity on issues such as who would build it and where it would be located. It's also worth bearing in mind that the largest cable currently available only has a capacity of two gigawatts, so it wouldn't even be able to accommodate power from two of our latest projects, let alone a whole fleet of offshore wind farms.

"The industry is working on the development of higher voltage cables and planning how they could be shared. We're pleased that in Ofgem's Decarbonisation Plan, and National Grid ESO's business plan there are commitments to work on new solutions."

After the meeting Mr Freeman said: "While we are 100% committed to, and supportive of, offshore wind production, we need a proper strategic plan in place to deliver it. That's why we are calling for a full review of the options available, including an offshore ring main, to take place."

Another industry source said the energy firms involved in the East were committed to working with people who lived near works but some of the demands MPs were making were "unrealistic".