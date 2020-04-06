Search

Advanced search

Video

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

PUBLISHED: 11:03 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 06 April 2020

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

NEJRON PHOTO

A Norfolk barber is “totally shocked” at people prepared to flout social distancing rules to get a haircut.

Former Norwich City star Darren Eadie adhered to the social distancing and cut his own hair at home, posting an image on Instagram. Pic: Darren EadieFormer Norwich City star Darren Eadie adhered to the social distancing and cut his own hair at home, posting an image on Instagram. Pic: Darren Eadie

Stephen Parsons, who co-owns Gentleman Jacks male grooming in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle, which are closed because of coronavirus, said it was not fair to be messaged on social media asking for a cut while in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, many men were also posting images on social media showing they were cutting their own hair – including Canaries legend Darren Eadie. He posted images after giving himself a trim with #homehaircut saying: “Just cut my own hair, turned out ok I think...literally just a bit of guess work.”

MORE: WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Gentleman Jacks. Pic: Gentleman JacksGentleman Jacks. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Meanwhile, a Norwich hairdresser posted videos online advising people how to cut their own fringe while at home.

But other people are not prepared to cut their own hair.

Mr Parsons said: “We are totally shocked at the lack of respect, not just for us but for people’s own families. I think it’s safe to say that every barber working with us has had social media requests for home hair cuts.

“Our business page has had untold amounts of messages asking if we are open or doing home visits.

“Why don’t people realise that you can’t trust anyone in this situation. Who knows where someone has been or who they have been in contact with? Despite them saying they are safe, how do they know we are? Some of us are actually in the at-risk category.

“If the public use a barber shop they should respect them and leave them alone until it’s allowed to go back to work because I can guarantee you no one needs a haircut more than we want to get back to doing what we love.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Houghton Festival organisers ‘hopeful’ 10,000 person party will go ahead

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

‘I feel forgotten’ - Ten-year-old with autism calls for more support during pandemic

Ten-year-old Lilly-Ann O'Connor has called for more support for children with autism during the pandemic. Photo: Rick O'Connor
Drive 24