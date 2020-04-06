Video

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo NEJRON PHOTO

A Norfolk barber is “totally shocked” at people prepared to flout social distancing rules to get a haircut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Norwich City star Darren Eadie adhered to the social distancing and cut his own hair at home, posting an image on Instagram. Pic: Darren Eadie Former Norwich City star Darren Eadie adhered to the social distancing and cut his own hair at home, posting an image on Instagram. Pic: Darren Eadie

Stephen Parsons, who co-owns Gentleman Jacks male grooming in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle, which are closed because of coronavirus, said it was not fair to be messaged on social media asking for a cut while in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, many men were also posting images on social media showing they were cutting their own hair – including Canaries legend Darren Eadie. He posted images after giving himself a trim with #homehaircut saying: “Just cut my own hair, turned out ok I think...literally just a bit of guess work.”

MORE: WATCH: How to avoid the haircut from hell: Salon boss dons wig to give self-isolation tips

Gentleman Jacks. Pic: Gentleman Jacks Gentleman Jacks. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Meanwhile, a Norwich hairdresser posted videos online advising people how to cut their own fringe while at home.

But other people are not prepared to cut their own hair.

Mr Parsons said: “We are totally shocked at the lack of respect, not just for us but for people’s own families. I think it’s safe to say that every barber working with us has had social media requests for home hair cuts.

“Our business page has had untold amounts of messages asking if we are open or doing home visits.

“Why don’t people realise that you can’t trust anyone in this situation. Who knows where someone has been or who they have been in contact with? Despite them saying they are safe, how do they know we are? Some of us are actually in the at-risk category.

“If the public use a barber shop they should respect them and leave them alone until it’s allowed to go back to work because I can guarantee you no one needs a haircut more than we want to get back to doing what we love.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here