‘It’s been a blast’ – Pub to close 17 months after major revamp

The Locks pub in Geldeston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A “well-known and popular” pub will close its doors for the final time this weekend.

The Locks pub in Geldeston has had a stunning transformation since Gran's Brewery takeover. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Locks pub in Geldeston has had a stunning transformation since Gran's Brewery takeover. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Geldeston Locks, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, underwent a major refurbishment just 17 months ago, but will now go under the hammer.

Listed with a guide price of £395,000, the pub, on Locks Lane, is set to go to auction on October 21. In a statement on Facebook, pub manager Jodie Barrett said: “With much sadness, our doors will be closing at the end of service this Sunday.

“It’s been a blast, there’s been tears, but we have loved serving you all.

“Until then, we will be complying with the latest government guidelines ensuring the Locks to be a safe place to eat and drink.

The Locks pub in Geldeston has had a stunning transformation since Gran's Brewery takeover. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The Locks pub in Geldeston has had a stunning transformation since Gran's Brewery takeover. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“I would personally like to thank you all for your support and kindness.

“Please continue to support each other and we will get through these tough times.”

The future of the pub is in doubt following the announcement, with the listing, from Auction House East Anglia, saying the site has “potential for other uses”.

It states: “The Locks at Geldeston is a well known and popular public house located in a delightful Broadland setting with access via a private dyke onto the River Waveney.

“The public house could stay in operation as a going concern, however, there could be the potential for other uses subject to approval by the relevant planning authorities.

“Purchasers would need to make their own enquiries in respect of this.

“There is a spacious three-bedroom flat above the public areas, providing generous owner living space with its own private access.”

Five years ago, the pub was overrun with trees and bushes before being transformed by Grain, the Norfolk-based brewery.

Speaking ahead of the pub’s grand reopening in April 2019, Geoff Wright, Grain’s area manager, said: “We have sympathetically updated the look and feel of the bar, lounge and dining room and kept the candle-lit main bar true to its heritage.

“Push that little bit further down the unmade Locks Lane and you will be rewarded with the warmest of welcomes.”

Grain Brewery have been contacted for comment.