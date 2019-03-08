See inside historic gatehouse opened up to public for first time

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

A gatehouse lodge in the 25,000-acre grounds of Norfolk's Holkham Hall is the latest - and final - property to be opened up as a holiday home following a major renovation project.

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

South Lodge East is one of a pair of identical gate keeper lodges (the other being South Lodge West) designed by architect Samuel Sanders Teulon and built in 1847. Together, they stand sentinel at the entrance to the park at the start of the avenue, either side of a central gate.

People can now stay in the former gatehouse for the first time - costing from £510 for three nights or £826 for a week. It comes after four other holiday abodes were transformed from existing buildings over the past two years with the restoration of the iconic Triumphal Arch, Palmers Lodge, Palmers Folly and South Lodge West.

Johanna Tennant, interior designer, who has transformed the last building at Holkham as part of an ongoing restoration project. Pic: submitted Johanna Tennant, interior designer, who has transformed the last building at Holkham as part of an ongoing restoration project. Pic: submitted

South Lodge East had been occupied by long term tenants, Mr and Mrs Mousley who, as well as living there acted as Holkham Hall's final gatekeepers before the central gate was automated. Following the couple's departure from the property last year after 30 years, it was decided to add the property to Holkham Hall's existing portfolios, available from holiday lettings agency, SALT Norfolk, which has an office in the grounds of the estate.

Local interior designer, Johanna Tennant, who was responsible for the make-over in collaboration with Lady Leicester, said the project took almost nine months to complete due to the difficulty of restoring windows which were almost 200 years-old.

She said: "The original windows were in poor condition so were removed, stripped of layers of old paint, the glazing bars repaired and the windows re-glazed with restoration glass. The original oak frames were repaired too and painted with linseed paint."

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

Fast forward and the hard work has paid off. The pet-friendly romantic property, which sleeps two people, now offers a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. Oak flooring has been installed throughout along with a wood burning stove. In the bedroom, a striking, pink pheasant design wallpaper has been used with the bedside table lamps having ostrich legs as their base.

Lucy Downing, Holkham Estate's head of marketing said: "The addition of South Lodge East to the existing stable of Holkham lodges completes the Countess of Leicester's vision to transform these historic lodges into luxury holiday lets, allowing guests the unique opportunity to stay in Holkham Hall's stunning surrounds."

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams

