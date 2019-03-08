Game on again as store reopens branch in town

A popular tech store is set to reopen its branch in a Norfolk town.

Game is set to reopen in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Game is set to reopen in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Game pledged it would return to King's Lynn when it closed its High Street shop last month.

Now the national chain is set to reopen in Broad Street, near Sainsbury's and the new H&M.

Signage has gone up on the shop and staff are stocking shelves ready for opening on Friday.