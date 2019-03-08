Video

Another empty shop appears in Norwich city centre

The fate of a Norwich art gallery hangs in the balance as its owner decides whether to shut the store for good.

Gallery Rouge in Orford Place has temporarily shut. Picture: Archant Gallery Rouge in Orford Place has temporarily shut. Picture: Archant

Gallery Rouge in the city’s Orford Place has shut its doors for the time being, whilst owner Kuldip Chohan focuses on other sites.

The Norwich outlet opened in 2017 and is the third Gallery Rouge, with two others in Harpenden and St Albans.

Mr Chohan said: “At this moment I am considering all options, and haven’t entirely ruled out reopening in Norwich.”

Mr Chohan cites his reasons for shutting the store as staffing, as opposed to financial.

He explained: “I always pride myself on going above and beyond in providing exceptional service. What I’ve experienced though is a difficulty in splitting myself across three locations, and invariably something ends up suffering.

“I don’t believe in doing things half right, so took the decision to take a step back to reevaluate what we had, and how it was working.”

He added if he were to reopen in Norwich: “I would only do so with a team that can absolutely deliver the same exceptional service I provide in Hertfordshire.”

He continued: “I spend a lot of my time visiting clients in the evening and working one-on-one in identifying artwork for their home or office. In spending more time in Norwich, my clients in Hertfordshire began to suffer, and I simply couldn’t accept that.”

The gallery off Norwich’s Haymarket has two floors with other 1,500sqft of space.

Mr Chohan, who has also appeared in the BBC’s The Best House in Town, advised other businesses to prioritise sourcing staff during expansion.

He said: “Your team is everything; they are the most important representatives of your brand, especially when you can’t be there all the time.

“Be absolutely clear about what your clients value most, and don’t compromise in identifying individuals to work with you who share the same goals, desires and demonstrate capability.”