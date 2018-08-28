Search

FXHome wins the Customer Care category at Norfolk Business Awards 2018

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 November 2018

FXHome, winner of the Customer Care category. From left: Jonathan Denby of Greater Anglia, Andrea Wake, Josh Davies, Kirstie Tostevin and Daniel Woods. Picture: I Do Photography.

FXHome, winner of the Customer Care category. From left: Jonathan Denby of Greater Anglia, Andrea Wake, Josh Davies, Kirstie Tostevin and Daniel Woods. Picture: I Do Photography.

Archant

Special effects software firm FXHome collected its second award of a stellar night when it was named the winner of the Customer Care category.

The company was commended by judges on the passion of staff in its offices, and for the way they engaged their community of more than 3.2 million users around the world.

FXhome sells into 160 countries, developing industry leading software including “HitFilm” – the fastest growing video software in the world.

Earlier in the evening, the company had won the Breaking Boundaries award.

Founder Josh Davies said: “We’re really shocked. Although we’re so pleased to have won two awards tonight, this one is really special because everything we do is about our customers, and it’s great that that comes through.”

The judges said: “The judges were in no doubt of this year’s winner of the Customer Care category.

“FXhome is an innovative and forward-thinking company led by chief executive Josh Davies, who has clearly been able to embed a customer service excellence culture into this organisation.

“The passion and enthusiasm for its product, and the ability to connect with a growing community in a genuine and authentic way, was evident throughout their entry.”

The three other finalists in the Customer Care category, which was sponsored by Greater Anglia, were Cornerstone (East Anglia), NorseCare and One Traveller.

Read more about the other winners from the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

