FXHome wins the Customer Care category at Norfolk Business Awards 2018

FXHome, winner of the Customer Care category. From left: Jonathan Denby of Greater Anglia, Andrea Wake, Josh Davies, Kirstie Tostevin and Daniel Woods. Picture: I Do Photography. Archant

Special effects software firm FXHome collected its second award of a stellar night when it was named the winner of the Customer Care category.

The company was commended by judges on the passion of staff in its offices, and for the way they engaged their community of more than 3.2 million users around the world.

FXhome sells into 160 countries, developing industry leading software including “HitFilm” – the fastest growing video software in the world.

Earlier in the evening, the company had won the Breaking Boundaries award.

Founder Josh Davies said: “We’re really shocked. Although we’re so pleased to have won two awards tonight, this one is really special because everything we do is about our customers, and it’s great that that comes through.”

The judges said: “The judges were in no doubt of this year’s winner of the Customer Care category.

“FXhome is an innovative and forward-thinking company led by chief executive Josh Davies, who has clearly been able to embed a customer service excellence culture into this organisation.

“The passion and enthusiasm for its product, and the ability to connect with a growing community in a genuine and authentic way, was evident throughout their entry.”

The three other finalists in the Customer Care category, which was sponsored by Greater Anglia, were Cornerstone (East Anglia), NorseCare and One Traveller.

