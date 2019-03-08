What is Future50, and how to I apply?

Future50 logo Archant

The search is on for the cohort of Future50 businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Future 50 2019 sponsors. Picture: Archant Future 50 2019 sponsors. Picture: Archant

Future50 is a collection of the region’s most innovative and ambitious companies.

Future50 businesses are those that will be creating jobs, growing at a faster rate than others and have the drive and ambition needed to be leaders in their sector.

The programme is delivered across Norfolk and Suffolk by Archant, with partners Barclays, Birketts, Lovewell Blake, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and UEA adding ongoing support throughout.

Future50 businesses will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities.

On top of this, Future50 firms will receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

To apply, businesses need to visit the Eastern Daily Press website, and select the ‘Future50’ tab under the business section drop down section.

From there, you can click a link to apply for the 2019 cohort.

