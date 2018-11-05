Thetford seeing growing demand from businesses as A11 corridor grows, say agents

The warehouse at Brunel Way in Thetford, which has been let. Picture: Barker Storey Matthews. Archant

A major warehouse on a Thetford industrial estate has been leased to a recycling firm in a 10-year deal.

The lease with Wiser Recycling for the 32,000 sq ft premises at 52-54 Brunel Way industrial estate is a sign of the town’s growing appeal as businesses flourish along the A11, say the agents.

Barker Storey Matthews acted as joint agent with Newbreed Associates for the landlord, and said it achieved a “competitive rent” from a quoting rent of £119,025 a year.

Steven Mudd of Barker Storey Matthews said there was growing demand for industrial premises in Thetford. “The dualling of the A11 has enhanced the commercial opportunities in Thetford and the surrounding area,” he said.

“Regional and national operators, especially those in the warehouse, distribution and logistics sectors, have the town on their radar when it comes to seeking new premises.”