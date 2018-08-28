Taverham-based personal alarms firm looks to recruit 20 apprentices in next two years

One of Lifeline24's apprentices. Picture: Lifeline24 Lifeline24

Norfolk personal alarms business Lifeline24 has revealed that it intends to create 20 new intern and apprenticeship positions in the next two years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Taverham-based firm has welcomed 50 people to its team in the past three years, and says that as demand continues to grow for its products and services, so will its workforce.

Lifeline24’s HR manager, Britany Chiba, said: “Our interns and apprentices are vital members of the Lifeline24 team, and we’re always on the lookout for more talented individuals.

“Taking on an intern or apprentice means we’re given the perfect opportunity to offer our support and help individuals grow and realise their career potential.”

Lifeline24 is currently recruiting for these roles, and says it will continue to source from local talent.

Over the past few years former Future50 business Lifeline24 has taken on more than a dozen apprentices.