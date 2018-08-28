Norfolk travel company named best of its kind in Britain for fifth year in a row

Ian and Emma Darkin, centre, with the One Traveller team after winning a British Travel Award. Picture: Simon Harvey Photography Ltd Simon Harvey Photography Ltd - www.simonharveyphotography.com

A Norfolk travel company has picked up a national travel award for the fifth year running.

Swaffham-based One Traveller won the Best Single Holidays Company at the 2018 British Travel Awards.

The company was founded in 2007 and focuses on holidays for mature single travellers, operating 54 different trips to 31 countries.

Director Ian Darkin said: “Receiving this award for the fifth-year running is truly momentous. To see our guests, return year after year and continue to vote for us is something which is highly appreciated and very humbling.”

One Traveller is former member of the Future50 group of Norfolk and Suffolk’s most innovative companies, and was shortlisted for Business of the Year at the Norfolk Business Awards last week.

Over the past 11 years it has grown to employ more than 50 staff and now turns over more than £10m a year, with rebooking rates of 80%.