Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Do you want to be a Future50? It’s time to get your application in

PUBLISHED: 12:49 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 10 April 2019

A Future 50 Live event at the Enterprise Centre at the UEA. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

A Future 50 Live event at the Enterprise Centre at the UEA. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Applications for the 2019 cohort of the Future50 campaign have been pouring in since the project opened almost a month ago.

Future 50 2019 sponsors. Picture: ArchantFuture 50 2019 sponsors. Picture: Archant

More than 700 requests for information have been received by the partners on the project, with the panel sitting down to review the first batch of hopefuls this week.

On that panel will be representatives from each of this year’s partners.

MORE: What is Future50, and how do I apply?



The companies backing the project this year are Barclays, the University of East Anglia, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, solicitors Birketts, accountants Lovewell Blake and media organisation Archant.

Richard Porritt, business editor for Archant’s Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: “Demand on the scheme has been really high this year.

“Applications remain open and we are particularly keen to see more requests from businesses operating in the engineering, energy, tech and food/beverage sectors.”

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Peek, head of SME for East Anglia at Barclays, said: “Future 50 businesses bring a real vibrancy to our local economy and the owners are so refreshing in their outlook. I have benefitted greatly from spending time with the current and previous cohorts and can’t wait to start all over again with the class of 2019.”

Successful applicants will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities.

On top of this, Future50 firms will receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

They will also be given access to business support through the partners and their networks to develop strategy, business plans and support implementation, access to finance and financial performance, as well as vital signposting to local and national funding opportunities to assist investment plans.

MORE: ‘I invested into someone’s dream’: Why only 14% of angel investors are women



James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with the new Future50 cohort. The thing that is most exciting about being involved with Future50 members is that they all have great potential, which stems from a strong initial business idea, a decent growth plan, a sound approach to business, and above all, ambition. It is collaborating with businesses which have that hunger for success which we look forward to most.

“Any ambitious businesses which want to maximise their potential should consider applying to become part of Future50.”

To apply to be a Future50 member of the 2019 cohort, visit www.edp24.co.uk/business/future50.

What is Future50? Future50 in focus Meet Our Members Our Partners Business Awards Apply NOW


Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

Looking towards the site off Burgh Road, Aylsham, where Travellers were reported to have moved in on April 9, 2019. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

US air force set for major exercise over East Anglia

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron at RAF Lakenheath, England, fly along-side a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker near the North Sea Picture: Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Pensioner found guilty over death of cyclist knocked off his bike

Joan Martino, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, is accused of causing death by careless driving. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists