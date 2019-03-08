Do you want to be a Future50? It’s time to get your application in

A Future 50 Live event at the Enterprise Centre at the UEA.

Applications for the 2019 cohort of the Future50 campaign have been pouring in since the project opened almost a month ago.

Future 50 2019 sponsors.

More than 700 requests for information have been received by the partners on the project, with the panel sitting down to review the first batch of hopefuls this week.

On that panel will be representatives from each of this year’s partners.

The companies backing the project this year are Barclays, the University of East Anglia, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, solicitors Birketts, accountants Lovewell Blake and media organisation Archant.

Richard Porritt, business editor for Archant’s Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: “Demand on the scheme has been really high this year.

“Applications remain open and we are particularly keen to see more requests from businesses operating in the engineering, energy, tech and food/beverage sectors.”

Matthew Peek, head of SME for East Anglia at Barclays, said: “Future 50 businesses bring a real vibrancy to our local economy and the owners are so refreshing in their outlook. I have benefitted greatly from spending time with the current and previous cohorts and can’t wait to start all over again with the class of 2019.”

Successful applicants will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities.

On top of this, Future50 firms will receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

They will also be given access to business support through the partners and their networks to develop strategy, business plans and support implementation, access to finance and financial performance, as well as vital signposting to local and national funding opportunities to assist investment plans.

James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with the new Future50 cohort. The thing that is most exciting about being involved with Future50 members is that they all have great potential, which stems from a strong initial business idea, a decent growth plan, a sound approach to business, and above all, ambition. It is collaborating with businesses which have that hunger for success which we look forward to most.

“Any ambitious businesses which want to maximise their potential should consider applying to become part of Future50.”

To apply to be a Future50 member of the 2019 cohort, visit www.edp24.co.uk/business/future50.