East Anglia Future 50

Next batch of Future50 2019 businesses revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:15 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 02 May 2019

Future 50 Live at the Enterprise Centre at the UEA. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

The next batch of successful Future 50 applicants has been announced by the programme.

Sixteen more companies from across Norfolk and Suffolk have been announced as some of the region's rising business stars.

Now a total of 31 businesses have been announced, only 19 spaces remain.

MORE: First group of successful Future50 applications announced



And with the deadline for 2019 applications recently announced as May 6, companies need to throw their hats into the ring soon if they are to be considered.

The companies joining the 15 already announced are: the OPEN Youth Trust housed at the venue in Norwich's Bank Plain, which donates all of its revenue to charity, and tech recruitment consultancy TEC Partners.

Joining them are insurance specialists Pikl, digital marking agency Orbital Media, and genetic testing kit providers Muhdo Health.

Software developers Coderus have also joined the cohort – which will ultimately be made up of 50 – as well as data protection consultants the DPO Centre.

HR consultants MAD HR are also in the group, along with industrial and engineering recruiters Straight Forward Recruitment, electronics refurbishment business Ultimo Electronics and cyber security providers S2 Computers.

Call centre suppliers Origin Client Acquisiton is also on the list, along with PR agency Prominent and digital health providers PrivateDoc.

Last but not least, systems managers Proeon Systems and insurance service providers Soter Professional Services join the cohort.

The campaign is backed by partners Barclays, Lovewell Blake, Archant, Birketts, the University of East Anglia and the New Anglia LEP.

Anna Douglas, relationship manager for business, finance and legal services at UEA: “The second wave of applicants has been as equally impressive as the first in terms of diversity and ambition.

“Whether it's the development of a new technology or product, or innovative approach to service delivery, it's great to see so many organisations across Norfolk and Suffolk that have the potential to be the future leading companies in the region.”

MORE: Do you want to be a Future50? It's time to get your application in

Future50 businesses will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities.

On top of this, Future50 firms will receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

Ed Savory, legal director at Birketts, said: “I think what is so encouraging in this year's crop of applicants is the range of businesses applying to join the Future 50, in terms of size, age and sector. This is such a positive sign for business in the region and it promises to be another fantastic cohort of Future50 companies.”

Some businesses were revealed as successful applicants late last month.

The companies in the first batch of announced members of Future 50 2019 were Archive-Vault, Raptor Aerospace, Pickr, Goals Based Financial Planning, Atkinson Moss, Suco, and Quickfire Digital.

Alson announced late in April were Geotekk, Creative Sponge, Bedrock Learning, Cracknell Law and BugzUK.

On top of this Safepoint, Duration Brewing and Redwell Brewing were also successful.

Richard Porritt, business editor for the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: “I have really enjoyed looking through the Future 50 applications and seeing the exciting things on the horizon for industry in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I would strongly encourage any businesses thinking of applying to throw their hat into the ring; we've got some well-established names in this cohort as well as start-ups and SMEs. Businesses stand nothing to lose and everything to gain by getting involved.”

To apply, businesses should visit the Eastern Daily Press or East Anglian Daily Times websites and select the Future50 tab under the business section.

From there you can click a link to apply for the 2019 cohort.

