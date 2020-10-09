Future 50: Last chance to take part in this year’s programme

Future 50 succeeds by bringing like-minded business people and experts from the partner firms together Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Alphaspirit

Applications to take part in East Anglia’s high-growth business scheme close on October 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Future 50 is made possible by the hard work and support of the partner businesses Future 50 is made possible by the hard work and support of the partner businesses

Time is running out. If you want to participate in the highly successful Future 50 programme, your entry needs to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday (October 14).

“Future 50 has helped a great many businesses since it began in 2009,” says business editor Richard Porritt. “Signing up to take part in it could be the best decision you make this year, as it can help ambitious companies not only ride out the uncertain economic conditions ahead but also emerge stronger and better placed to grow.”

The programme works by bringing together business leaders from across the region for a structured series of events organised by the Future 50 partners. “Over the years Future 50 members have benefited from access to a broad range of experts. This year you will meet specialist bankers, solicitors, accountants and tax advisers to name just a few,” explains James Shipp of Lovewell Blake.

“For growing businesses, every penny counts and paying for the best team of advisers can be down on your list of priorities,” he adds. “Future 50 provides free, unlimited, structured access to experienced professionals who understand the challenges you will be facing.”

Take control of your business growth prospects by participating in Future 50 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Take control of your business growth prospects by participating in Future 50 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Joining chartered accountants Lovewell Blake as Future 50 partners are banking giant Barclays, solicitors Birketts, investment managers Foresight, Norwich Research Park and Archant, publisher of this paper. The partners come together to work with the participating companies to help them achieve their potential.

“At Norwich Research Park, collaboration has always been a key characteristic of the way people approach their work,” says David Parfrey, executive chair of the Park.

“The value of that collaboration has been clearly demonstrated by the way our researchers and scientists faced up to the threat of Covid-19. Without working together, they would never have been able to have delivered so much, so quickly

“That’s a good lesson for business. No one individual has all the answers, but by working together and sharing knowledge we will give ourselves a much better opportunity of navigating our businesses through the uncertain times ahead.”

This exchange of knowledge and experience is a key strength of Future 50, connecting not only with the partners but also with other members of the cohort. “For business leaders, building a strong network is critical,” says Foresight’s Matt McLoughlin. “Leaders are responsible for the vision and strategy that determine how companies achieve their potential. That means understanding market trends, maximising available resources and monitoring changing environmental and regulatory frameworks.

“Effective networks including peers, advisors, investors and other stakeholders are crucial sources of ideas, information and support,” he concludes. “Leaders should seek to maximise their networks to make the most of opportunities in a connected world.”

Future 50 aims to help businesses spot those opportunities – and understand how to take advantage of them. “Technology has been transforming businesses for years – and the current pandemic has accelerated things and forced some companies to pivot,” says Anthony Pryke of Barclays.

“With many businesses facing an uncertain future in the short-term, there’s never been a better time to use new and emerging technology to explore different business models and markets, find new customers and learn new skills

“Taking part in Future 50 can introduce your business to people and organisations, like ours, ready to help you adapt your strategy so you can pivot quickly and keep your business relevant.”

Ed Savory of Birketts concludes: “If you are an ambitious business owner with exciting growth plans then you should absolutely apply to join the Future 50.

“Being part of the Future 50 is the perfect catalyst to help you kick on your company to the next level. You will be surrounded by like-minded entrepreneurs with a thirst for acceleration, with the support of professional experts.

“Be immersed in the Future50 and re-emerge as a more dynamic, forward-thinking and faster growing profitable business.”

To take part in Future 50, complete the online application. Applications close on October 14 and events begin in January 2021.