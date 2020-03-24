Search

Advanced search

Future 50 campaign temporarily paused due to outbreak of virus

PUBLISHED: 16:25 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 24 March 2020

Future50 is on the hunt for its 2020 cohort. Picture: Archant

Future50 is on the hunt for its 2020 cohort. Picture: Archant

Archant

The Future 50 campaign has been temporarily postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Partners of the project said they were aware of the pressure on businesses in the current climate, and have paused the process so candidates can focus on their staff and customers.

Publishers Archant are one of the partners. A spokeswoman said: “We have made the decision to pause the application process for the 2020 Future50 cohort. We will continue to review this regularly but please assume the Future50 will resume the application process in July. We will ensure relevant communications are made to advise all businesses of this.

“For applications received to date, we will keep them on file and put these forward to the judges in our usual process when applications close later this year. You will have the opportunity to resubmit your application or supply additional or updated evidence if you so wish.

“We would like to thank you for your interest in the Future50 programme. If you have any questions or queries please don’t hesitate to ask.

“Wishing you all the best, and good health to yourself and staff at this difficult time.”

You may also want to watch:

Partners for the campaign to find and support the brightest businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk also includes Barclays, Birketts, Lovewell Blake, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the University of East Anglia.

James Shipp, of Lovewell Blake, said: “The current crisis reinforces the need for Norfolk and Suffolk’s economy to be supercharged with dynamic, growth-hungry businesses. When we come out the other side of Covid-19, businesses will need significant support to be able to rebuild our economy, and Future 50 will play an important part in this.

“Although the event has been cancelled, business life is still going on, even in these extraordinary times, and we remain committed to providing the highest levels of support to enable that to happen.”

This was echoed by Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia LEP: “Future50 is a valuable initiative which helps innovative and ambitious individuals and companies in the region to grow and create jobs – something that aligns perfectly with the priorities and aspirations of the LEP.

“We look forward to welcoming and supporting the next 50 companies when the programme resumes.”

Ed Savory of Birketts said launching would “not be possible” – especially given the campaign’s event schedule.

He added: “We may explore operating from a virtual remote platform.

“Watch this space.”

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

What is Future50? Future50 in focus Meet Our Members Our Partners Business Awards Business Funding


Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot
Drive 24