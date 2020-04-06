Search

How can the Future 50 partners help your business in time of need?

PUBLISHED: 11:24 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 06 April 2020

Our Future 50 partners are ready to help support regional companies. Picture: Getty

Archant

Partners behind the Future 50 campaign have mobilised their expertise to support Norfolk and Suffolk businesses as much as they can during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Future 50 project aims to foster enterprise talent in the region, and aid its growth.

Partners include media company Archant, as well as Birketts, Lovewell Blake,  the New Anglia LEP, the University of East Anglia  and Barclays.

Richard Porritt, business and politics editor for the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: “We have a team of people within the Future 50 network who are passionate and knowledgeable about East Anglian industry. A situation like what we’re seeing at the moment means it’s vital to make the most of their expertise.”

Ed Savory, partner at law firm Birketts, said: “We are committed to supporting everyone (businesses and individuals) in the region in any way we can. If any business needs legal advice they can contact the relevant people at Birketts via usual means of communication or they can contact me (available 24/7) in the first instance.

“We are publishing daily updates which are available via our website and you can subscribe to receive whatever information is relevant to you. Stay safe. Stay clean. Hang tough.”

You may also want to watch:

Accountancy firm Lovewell Blake has also been compiling assistance packages for clients.

James Shipp, partner at the company, said: “We are fully briefed on the Job Retention Scheme and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, assisting our clients with their eligibility for both.

“Our corporate finance team are working with lenders to secure much needed funding under the Business Interruption Loan Scheme and our tax consultants have been producing guidance on the VAT and income tax deferral measures.

“Navigating these measures can be a minefield, cut through the fog with the guidance articles on our website.”

The hunt for the Future 50 2020 cohort has been temporarily postponed.

A spokeswoman for Archant said: “We will continue to review this regularly but please assume the Future50 will resume the application process in July. We will ensure relevant communications are made to advise all businesses of this.

“For applications received to date, we will keep them on file and put these forward to the judges in our usual process when applications close later this year. You will have the opportunity to resubmit your application or supply additional or updated evidence if you so wish.”

