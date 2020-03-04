Search

Future 50 applications for 2020 cohort open

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 04 March 2020

Future50 is on the hunt for its 2020 cohort.

The search is on for the brightest sparks on East Anglia's business scene, as the Future 50 campaign launches its 2020 project.

Future 50 identifies and supports 50 businesses from across Norfolk and Suffolk.

It has seen its former members turn from start-ups to multi-million pound businesses, and its partners are on the hunt for the next big thing.

Applications are now open for businesses to apply to the 2020 cohort.

Submissions are open from March 2 to April 3.

Over the coming weeks, businesses of all sizes and types will be reviewed by a panel of judges until the final cut is revealed.

Successful businesses will be notified at the end of April.

From there, they will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities.

Future50 firms will also receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

Richard Porritt, business editor at the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: "It is a pleasure to once again be involved in the Future 50 campaign. It's a pleasure to be able to give weekly coverage to the businesses that are shaping the future of our region, and shout about everything we have to offer.

"Events put on by the Future 50 project are also a brilliant chance to network with people and businesses you might not have met otherwise, and myself and my team have picked up fantastic stories because of such meetings."

As well as events and news coverage, Future 50 companies are also given access to business support through the project partners and their networks.

Expertise can be used to develop strategy, business plans and support implementation, as well as access to finance and signposting to local and national funding opportunities.

To apply, visit www.edp24.co.uk/business/future50.

