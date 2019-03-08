Meet the Future 50 2019 businesses - but with a twist

Team members at Future 50 business Panel Graphic. Photo: Panel Graphic Archant

The final batch of Future 50 businesses has been announced - but this year there is a twist.

From left: James Burrows and Matthew Martin of Immersive Studios. Picture: Immersive Studios From left: James Burrows and Matthew Martin of Immersive Studios. Picture: Immersive Studios

Judges from Norfolk and Suffolk's enterprise leaders were faced with their toughest decisions yet when trying to narrow the field of applicants.

So managers from partners Birketts, Lovewell Blake, the New Anglia LEP, Barclays, the University of East Anglia and Archant have decided to invite 60 businesses to the 2019 cohort.

"The decision was simply impossible," said Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times business editor Richard Porritt.

"We had a huge amount of applicants and the judges felt we would not be doing either the businesses or the programme justice if we rejected 10 applications for the sake of sticking to the rules. And anyway - what is the point of rules if you don't break them every now and again?

"I'm so glad Future 50 has broken the mould this year - every single one of the 2019 cohort deserve to be on there."

Joining the 31 businesses already announced are Norwich's Crafton Homes, an affordable homes builder, as well as quality plastic suppliers Panel Graphics.

Joining these are gin distillers Bullards Spirits, as well as VR and AR specialists Immersive Studios.

Pulse, grain and seed supplier Hodmedod, video production company Curveball Media and White House Farmshop also triumph.

PCE Automation joins the line-up, as does Risk and Policy Analysts and virtual PA and phone-answering business LiveLink Resource.

Genesis PR have also joined the cohort, as well as machinery trade specialists the Machinery Manager and vintage and designer fashion retailer Messina Hembry.

MB Plant and Civils, Fathom and IT consultants Inawisdom also made the grade, as did Mayday Office Equipment and digital marketing agency Sell Beyond.

Neil Miles, of Ipswich's Inawisdom, said: "We applied for Future 50 because of one of the great passions of mine which is showing how fantastic a region the east of England is for tech and start-ups.

"Success breeds success and I think being part of this cohort will help everyone to network better and collaborate."

Beauty technology trainers Easy Learning Portal are also a Future 50 business, as well as startup accelerator Tech Velocity, and AI and machine learning company Aitrak.

David Bailey, founder of Aitrak, said: "We applied for Future 50 for two reasons. The first was exposure for potential clients but the second was to appeal to future employees."

Mr Bailey launched the Holkham-based company just a year ago having worked around the globe for companies including Apple.

"I'm passionate about promoting start-ups not just in London and San Francisco but in places like Norfolk. We have some hugely talented people who choose to live here for the quality of life and this project helps to recognise that," he said.

"I think Norfolk is the sort of place that has so much going on but often people don't want to come out and network when it's just about one business or one topic."

He added: "This gives them a chance to meet in a different way, and I'm looking forward to meeting other businesses and seeing who we can work with."

Drink manufacturers Peck Drinks are also in the line-up, as well as goat cheese suppliers Fielding Cottage, Abate Pest Management Services, Yellow Brick Mortgages and External Services.

Last but not least are Dealey Environmental, Zero Taxis Electric and Marshall Wolfe.

Ed Savory, legal director at Birketts, said: "We have had the privilege of reviewing and interviewing such a wide array of businesses including a cheese producer, climbing clothes brand, mortgage broker and tech functioning recruitment agency.

"The founders all share the same characteristics of being hugely passionate and driven entrepreneurs with an eye on sustainability and giving something back.

"While the political seas remain choppy it feels like regional business is providing some welcome calm waters, swelling with energy and potential."

The full list of Future 50 2019 businesses:

Archive-Vault Ltd

Raptor Aerospace Ltd

Pickr

Goals Based Financial Planning

Atkinson Moss Ltd

Duco

Quickfire Digital

GEOTEKK

Creative Sponge

Bedrock Learning

Cracknell Law

BugzUK lIMITED T/A BugzUK

Safepoint

Duration Brewing

Redwell Brewing Co.

OPEN Youth Trust

TEC Partners

Pikl

Orbital Media

Muhdo Health Ltd

Coderus

The DPO Centre Ltd

MAD-HR

Straight Forward Recruitment Ltd

Ultimo Electronics Limited

S2 Computers

Origin Client Acquisition Ltd

Prominent

PrivateDoc Limited

Proeon Systems Ltd.

Soter Professional Services Ltd

Crafton Homes

Panel Graphic

Bullards Spirits Ltd

Immersive Studios

Hodmedod Ltd

Curveball Media

White House Farmshop and Cafe

PCE Automation Ltd

Risk & Policy Analysts Ltd.

LiveLink Resource Ltd

Genesis PR Ltd

The Machinery Management People

Messina Hembry

MB Plant & Civils

FATHOM

Inawisdom Ltd

Mayday Office Equipment Services Ltd

SellBeyond

Easy Learning Portal

TechVelocity Ltd

Aitrak

PECK drinks

Fielding Cottage

Abate Pest Management Services

Yellow Brick Mortgages Ltd

External Services Limited

Dealey Environmental

Zero taxis electric limited

Marshall Wolfe