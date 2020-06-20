Search

Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale at posh Elizabethan-style mansion

PUBLISHED: 08:13 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 20 June 2020

The home for sale at Whitlingam Hall. Pic: William H Brown

A four bedroom, three storey home is for sale at Norwich’s grand Whitlingham Hall, once owned by the Colmans.

The end townhouse near Trowse comes with all the luxury features of mansion living with use of a communal facilities such as a magnificent Victorian orangery as well as palatial gardens of seven acres with a fountain, all situated in a gated development.

The main hall, built in 1865 in the Elizabethan style for Norwich banker Sir Robert Harvey was owned by the Colman family from 1872 and remained their family home until the 1950s. In later years it was converted to plush apartments and more properties converted and some new builds added in its curtilage.

The house, for sale with William H Brown, overlooks fields to the rear and comes with secure underground garage-style parking and allocated off-road parking to the front as well as a visitors space. Inside there are two luxury bathrooms, an immaculate kitchen/dining room and bedrooms over two floors.

