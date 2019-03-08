Search

PUBLISHED: 09:54 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 13 September 2019

Creative Sponge founder Alex Tosh with incoming managin director Nikki Lamb. Picture: Creative Sponge

Creative Sponge founder Alex Tosh with incoming managin director Nikki Lamb. Picture: Creative Sponge

Creative Sponge

The founder of a creative marketing agency is handing over the baton to a new managing director as the team prepares for transformation.

Creative Sponge's Alex Tosh founded the business in 2004  and has today announced that client services director Nikki Lamb will take over the day-to-day running of the Norwich-based firm.

The Future 50 marketing  agency is based in All Saints' Green, and provides services including branding consultancy, advertising and digital design  and builds.

Mr Tosh said: "I'll be moving towards the networking side of it and looking more at bringing new clients on board. Nikki will be in charge of the day-to-day operations."

The team have said in the coming years they are hoping to focus more on clients in two key sectors, education and property.

"We'd like to start working with bigger brands," said Mr Tosh. "We've begun working with some global brands and it's great to be winning contracts over London agencies and really flying the flag for Norwich."

Recently the team has worked on an international campaign launching a new product for South African brand Ultimate Sport Nutrition.

"Marketing has changed so much from a couple of years ago," said Ms Lamb. "When we're looking at a campaign we have to look at the product and the company and gather some insight into what the best medium is to catch our target audience.

"For a protein fitness product we focussed on Instagram. But when we're focussing on property for example there's still a lot of value in print because picking up a glossy brochure associates with the value of what you're buying."

She added: "We're very much insight-led so we look at how well target audiences will react before we pitch anything. We like to think of it as a collaboration between ourselves and the client and we act as their marketing department instead of a stand-alone agency."

The team of 16 has also begun to expand their staff as they begin to take on clients in new industries.

"We're not necessarily looking to grow our team just for the sake of it," said Mr Tosh. "We want to have the right skills on board so that from there we can off services to new clients."

