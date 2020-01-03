UEA's Safepoint team celebrates three award nominations in just a week
PUBLISHED: 04:00 05 January 2020
The team at Future50 business Safepoint are celebrating a stellar end to the year - having been nominated for three separate regional business awards.
The University of East Anglia-based team have been named in the top 10 East of England tech business by tech media platform Business Cloud.
Days later the team found out they had also been nominated in the Student or Graduate Innovation and Enterprise category at the University of East Anglia's Innovation and Impact awards.
They also received a further two nominations in the Cambridge's Confitive 21 ones to watch lists - with both managing director Callum Coombes nominated in the people category, and the business' product nominated in the things category.
The Safepoint team have created a lone worker platform, which allows individuals working in isolation to report back to a head office or mentor where they are, and alert them if something has gone wrong.
Mr Coombes said: "We only put ourselves forward for one of the awards - the others just came out of the blue. We don't know who they've come from so we don't know if it's a customer or just someone who likes what we're doing.
"Either way it's fantastic to think that someone has gone out of their way and taken the time to fill out a form and write the nomination."
He added that support like this is typical of the Norfolk tech community.
"So many people have supported us," Mr Coombes said. "We've had help in the areas we couldn't do with people just offering us a few hours of their time for free to help us get started."
Since launching in August this year, the Safepoint team have seen more than 100 people join the platform.
Mr Coombes went on: "We were also really pleased to say that we've been nominated and placed highly in East Anglia-wide audiences. We beat a lot of Cambridge companies in the Business Cloud awards which is a real confidence booster."