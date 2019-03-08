Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The future of a building which has for weeks stood behind fencing has been revealed.

It has been announced that the former home of Maplin’s in Castle Meadow will now host a popup opportunity.

The building has been taken over by the Norwich BID, who are looking for local businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs and crafters wishing to set up a popup shop in the city centre.

Martin Blackwell, business and operations manager at Norwich BID said, “Popups have become a 21st century model for retailing, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to Norwich startups. PopUp Norwich provides a low cost and low risk opportunity for entrepreneurs to experiment and test the market.

“We look forward to hearing from interested parties and seeing the current empty unit on Castle Meadow transformed by new and innovative traders.”

The popup offer will allow businesses to test their idea and make sales, without the cost and commitment of a permenant city centre base.

To rent the space would cost only £240 per week which includes electricity, WiFi and business rates etc.

Anyone interested in how the PopUp space in Norwich can work can find further information at norwichbid.co.uk/voice/popup-norwich.

Alternatively, book a place at a drop-in session at Kiln House, Pottergate on Tuesday, April 2 from 2pm to 6pm.