Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 21 March 2019

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

The future of a building which has for weeks stood behind fencing has been revealed.

The former Maplin's site in Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ArchantThe former Maplin's site in Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: Archant

It has been announced that the former home of Maplin’s in Castle Meadow will now host a popup opportunity.

The building has been taken over by the Norwich BID, who are looking for local businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs and crafters wishing to set up a popup shop in the city centre.

MORE: Westlegate reopens as businesses slam management



Martin Blackwell, business and operations manager at Norwich BID said, “Popups have become a 21st century model for retailing, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to Norwich startups. PopUp Norwich provides a low cost and low risk opportunity for entrepreneurs to experiment and test the market.

“We look forward to hearing from interested parties and seeing the current empty unit on Castle Meadow transformed by new and innovative traders.”

The popup offer will allow businesses to test their idea and make sales, without the cost and commitment of a permenant city centre base.

To rent the space would cost only £240 per week which includes electricity, WiFi and business rates etc.

Anyone interested in how the PopUp space in Norwich can work can find further information at norwichbid.co.uk/voice/popup-norwich.

Alternatively, book a place at a drop-in session at Kiln House, Pottergate on Tuesday, April 2 from 2pm to 6pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Family face heartbreak after new puppy is diagnosed with deadly Parvovirus

Peach has Parvovirus. Photo: Aaron Moran
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists