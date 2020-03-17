Future 50 expands business, says Lovewell Blake

The Future 50 programme can help local business grow, says accountancy firm Lovewell Blake

“We’re looking for established businesses or recent start-ups who are contributing to their communities and those who might be developing new products and services, or making use of new technology or techniques to deliver established products and services,” says James Shipp of Lovewell Blake. Could your business be one of them?

The accountancy business – which has eight offices across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire – is one of the partners supporting the Future 50 scheme, which identifies and assists up-and-coming East Anglian companies. “We want to find businesses that are innovative and are actively demonstrating growth,” Mr Shipp explains.

He’s seen the impact the insight and assistance available through the Future 50 programme can have on a company’s fortunes. “As accountants, the numbers always speak volumes and we have seen many very successful businesses develop from a great idea to a highly profitable brand in such short spaces of time through Future 50,” Mr Shipp says.

“Hearing from these businesses now, so they can inspire the next generation of Future 50 members, has been a real privilege and reminds us why we believe so strongly in the Future 50 programme,” he concludes.

As well as being on hand to give bespoke advice to Future 50 members, Lovewell Blake also organises a number of events through the year – from Christmas Drinks to a more-technical R&D seminar. “Last year’s summer barbecue saw Future 50 members Duration Brewing and Redwell Brewing talking about their success,” Mr Shipp recalls.

What kind of businesses can benefit from the Future 50? “Those that get most from it open themselves up to everything it has to offer,” Mr Shipp says. “They share successes and failures with others in similar positions in their business development, they really benefit from the expertise of all the sponsors, they learn from past members and broaden their networks, meeting other firms and experts who can really add value to their businesses.”

THE FUTURE 50 PARTNERS

The Future 50 programme relies on the knowledge and expertise of the partner businesses. They are:

Archant

Barclays



Birketts

Lovewell Blake

New Anglia Enterprise Partnership

University of East Anglia