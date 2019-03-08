Search

Why awards success is such a boost for these Future 50 firms

PUBLISHED: 13:01 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 07 October 2019

The Genesis PR team - 2019 Gold winner of CIPR Outstanding PR Agency Award for Anglia, Thames & Chiltern region. Picture: Genesis PR

The Genesis PR team - 2019 Gold winner of CIPR Outstanding PR Agency Award for Anglia, Thames & Chiltern region. Picture: Genesis PR

Genesis PR

Two Future 50 businesses have scooped top awards in their industry.

Emily Grimes of Prominent won a silver award for the young communicator of the year category at the CIPR PRide Awards 2019. Picture: Knight Media CommunicationsEmily Grimes of Prominent won a silver award for the young communicator of the year category at the CIPR PRide Awards 2019. Picture: Knight Media Communications

Both Genesis PR and Prominent PR have won gold medals at the regional PRide Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Felixstowe-based Prominent won gold for travel, leisure or tourism campaign with their "Choose Woodbridge"  promotion.

Genesis, which is based in Ipswich, won gold for the outstanding public relations consultancy.

Speaking about the awards, Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis, said: "We're thrilled to have won this award for the second year running.

"It is testament to the hard work of our team here at Genesis who are all committed to delivering the very best for our clients."

Judges said Genesis had "stood out in strong category", adding: "With clear business objectives, incisive analysis against budget, and a well-thought-through plan for both their business and their people, it was no surprise to see that they've experienced such impressive growth."

In June, Genesis was a  finalist at the CIPR's national excellence awards for outstanding small PR agency and last  year was listed by PR Week magazine as a Top 40 Outside London agency.

This year the firm was also listed in the Top 10 nationally for public sector PR.

Prominent was similarly successful, not only taking home a gold and a silver for the business as a whole, but also seeing an employee handed a silver individual award.

Emily Grimes of Prominent won a silver award for the young communicator of the year category in the same week that she won rising star of the year in the national PRCA awards.

Helen Rudd, managing director at Prominent, said: "We were extremely proud to have come away with a gold and two silvers at the regional CIPR awards last week.

"Nurturing young talent has always been important to us at Prominent so for Emily Grimes to win these awards is huge reward for both her and the team and testament to her abilities.

"Winning a gold and a silver for the work we did for Choose Woodbridge was the icing on the cake as we delivered a campaign and an event for them which made an actual tangible difference to the town - and that's what we strive for every day.

"Entering awards is hugely important, not just to prove that we are the best at what we do, but also for team morale."

