Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Can you continue furlough payments during redundancy notice periods?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 July 2020

The practice of using the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme payments to cover the cost of redundancy notice periods has attracted much criticism Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The practice of using the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme payments to cover the cost of redundancy notice periods has attracted much criticism Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Caroline Illing, associate in the employment team at Howes Percival, explains the legality of using the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to cover the cost of redundancy notice periods.

Caroline Illing, associate in the employment team at Howes Percival Picture: Howes PercivalCaroline Illing, associate in the employment team at Howes Percival Picture: Howes Percival

As the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) starts to wind down and with increasing levels of employer contributions from 1 August 2020, many employers are now considering redundancies in light of the continuing reduced demand in business, increasing costs and the impacts on cash flow.

In order to reduce the cost of redundancies, many employers have been using CJRS payments to pay periods of notice (both contractual and statutory) to make redundancy payments for furloughed staff more manageable.

This practice was thrown into doubt following the third Treasury Direction, published on 25 June 2020, which stated that CJRS payments are to be “used by the employer to continue the employment of employees”. It has also attracted much criticism. But is it lawful?

Updated Government guidance, published on 17 July 2020, has provided clarity on the issue. Employers can continue to claim for statutory or contractual notice for furloughed employees under the CJRS if the employee is furloughed during that period of notice.

Employers should check employment contracts and any documentation issued to employees when they were placed on furlough in order to calculate the length of notice required and the level of pay.

If an employee is on furlough, and they are currently receiving 80pc of their wage, employers may need to ‘top up’ to 100pc during any notice period, in order to avoid the risk of claims for unlawful deduction of wages and breach of contract from employees. Subject though to what the employee’s contract states in respect of notice entitlement, it may be possible to pay notice at the furlough rate (80pc). This is a complex area of the law and worth taking advice on but may save employers tens of thousands of pounds.

Employees are entitled to be paid for any unused holiday entitlement at the end of their employment and, due to Covid-19, many employees have unused holiday to take. To reduce the cost to employers, they may wish to consider whether they are able to ask employees to use up any accrued but untaken holiday during their notice period. Once again, employers will need to check their contracts of employment or consider whether there is sufficient time left to give appropriate notice to employees to take holiday under the Working Time Regulations.

The amount an employer is required to pay by way of notice and whether holiday can be used during any period of notice can be significant in terms of savings, enough potentially to save your business during the lean months that may lay ahead.

For more information contact the Employment Team at Howes Percival on 01603 580076 or email caroline.illing@howespercival.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

City confirm Przemyslaw Placheta signing

New Norwich City signing Przemyslaw Placheta Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich student wins prize for poetry in regional award

Florence Bullion, a Year 9 student at City of Norwich School, is celebrating her success as one of the winners at this year�s Young Norfolk Writing Competition. Picture: City of Norwich School