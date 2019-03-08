Search

Village opens bigger and improved gym in new location

PUBLISHED: 09:35 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 03 April 2019

A popular village gym has moved to a new location with improved facilities, more space and a new climbing wall.

Full Fitness Gym in Watton is now located in Norwich Road and was opened by vice chairman of Watton Town Council Pat Warwick.

The 24/7 gym includes a purpose-built climbing wall as well as dedicated spaces for bodybuilders and aerobic training, a studio offering group classes and a boxing zone.

Full Fitness Gym owner, Peter Dive said: “I suffered from a severe injury before opening the gym and I couldn’t find one location offering sports massage and personal trainers knowledgeable enough to help in my rehabilitation.

“As a result of my experience I am really keen to help other people overcome their problems, whether it’s recovering from injury or illness, losing weight, gaining self-confidence or simply keeping fit.”

