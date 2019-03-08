Search

Full English fry-up ranked as one of the nation's favourite meals

PUBLISHED: 09:24 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 13 June 2019

Deb Champion of Deb's market stall in Norwich with her mighty breakfast bap containing one of the nation's favourite meals. Pic: Archant

Deb Champion of Deb's market stall in Norwich with her mighty breakfast bap containing one of the nation's favourite meals. Pic: Archant

Yorkshire puddings and a good old full English fry-up topped the charts in a recent poll of our favourite foods in a "distressingly beige" list.

A full English breakfast was ranked one of our favourite foods. Pic: Archant

Bangers and mash, cottage pie and shepherd's pie closely followed with steak and kidney pie and haggis ranked among the worst.

The poll results, described by market research firm YouGov as 'distressingly beige,' sparked a huge twitter debate. One person tweeted: "My gosh, it really puts into perspective how bad almost all British food is." Another quipped: "Looking at that shambles of a poll, quite frankly we deserve Brexit."

Others were incredulous that their meal favourites like Scotch eggs and steak and kidney pudding were ranked least liked, with one tweeter saying: "What a vicious, ungrateful way to treat something as miraculous as a Scotch egg." Another: "What insanity is this? Steak and kidney pudding in the bottom tier! Madness!"

A deep fried Mars bar. This was ranked the least favourite food in the recent YouGov poll but many more younger people liked them compared to those aged 55 and over. Pic: ArchantA deep fried Mars bar. This was ranked the least favourite food in the recent YouGov poll but many more younger people liked them compared to those aged 55 and over. Pic: Archant

In the separate poll on desserts, scones and Victoria sponge topped the list closely followed by hot cross buns and Bakewell tart with Christmas pudding one of the least favoured and a deep fried Mars bar ranked overall worst.

The top 10 savoury ranked in order:

Scones topped the sweet poll. Pic: Archant.Scones topped the sweet poll. Pic: Archant.

Yorkshire pudding

Sunday roast

Fish and chips

Crumpets

Sunday roasts were among the favourite food with Yorkshire puddings the very top. Pic: ArchantSunday roasts were among the favourite food with Yorkshire puddings the very top. Pic: Archant

Full English breakfast

Bacon sandwich

Bangers and mash

Cottage pie

Shepherd's pie

Toad in the hole

The top 10 sweets:

Scones

Victoria sponge

Hot cross buns

Sticky toffee pudding

Bakewell tart

Eton mess

Trifle

Mince pies

Jam roly poly

Madeira cake

The results also revealed men were noticeably more likely than women to enjoy steak and kidney pudding (63% versus 47%), black pudding (56% versus 38%) and steak and kidney pie (58% versus 40%). Women were more likely to say they appreciated cauliflower cheese (76% versus 62%).

Generational differences were even bigger. The most noticeable was the enormous 43% point gap between 18 to 24 year olds and those aged 55 and over regarding liver and onion, with just 15% of the former liking it compared to 58% of the latter.

One food item that the younger generation were more likely to enjoy than their elders; the deep fried Mars bar, which 47% of 18 to 24 year olds who have ever tried one enjoyed compared to just 7% of those aged 55 and over.

See the full results by clicking here

