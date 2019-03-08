Search

Robinsons Fruit Shoots recalled from Tesco and McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 11:51 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 01 July 2019

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Fruit Shoots sold in Tesco and McDonald's are being recalled. Photo: Archant

Archant

Britvic PLC is recalling some bottles of Robinsons Fruit Shoot due to a choking risk.

The apple and blackcurrent flavour drink, sold as 24 bottle multipacks in Tesco and Costco and single bottles in McDonald's, are being recalled by the manufacturer due to reports that the spout within the sports bottle cap may become detached unexpectedly which poses a safety risk.

According to The Food Standards Agency, the affected batch codes are NO5 L9164, NO5 L9171 and NO6 L9171 and the best before date on these bottles is March 2020.

The advice to consumers is not to drink the product if purchased, but to dispose of it and apply for a refund via the Fruit Shoot consumer care line on 01142234488 or via https://fruitshoot.com/gb/contact-us/.

This is a targeted recall and no other Britvic products are thought to be affected.

