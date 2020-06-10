Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Webinar aims to bring Norfolk and Suffolk tourism sector together to discuss key issues

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 10 June 2020

MHA Larking Gowen is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.30am to discuss the key issues facing the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector

MHA Larking Gowen is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.30am to discuss the key issues facing the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector

Archant

Individuals from across the tourism, leisure and hospitality sector are invited to come together to discuss the key issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic at a free-to-attend webinar on June 23.

Chris Scargill, tourism, leisure and hospitality specialist partner at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChris Scargill, tourism, leisure and hospitality specialist partner at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After many years of consistent growth in the value of tourism and leisure to the economies of Norfolk and Suffolk, the COVID-19 pandemic will set businesses back many years, if indeed, they are able to survive, says Chris Scargill, tourism, leisure and hospitality specialist at MHA Larking Gowen, chartered accountants and business advisors.

To help businesses get a grip on this unprecedented situation, and to start planning for what lies ahead, Mr Scargill will be hosting a webinar discussion entitled ‘Hope or Fear? The first steps for the sector’ on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.30am.

Joined by a guest panel of leaders and business owners from the sector, the free-to-attend webinar will cover key questions faced by the industry.

“Finding out what other likeminded businesses are doing, sharing ideas, initiatives and processes is a great help,” said Mr Scargill. “It therefore made sense for us to host a webinar, with a broad panel of key individuals from across the sector, discussing the issues they face, the ideas they have to survive - and indeed thrive - as the recovery process starts.”

Andy Wood, Adnams CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAndy Wood, Adnams CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Adnams CEO Andy Wood is one of the panellists and will discuss how being able to adapt to new situations quickly is the key to survival.

“Adnams, like many other businesses, saw a massive decline in revenues overnight, in our case a fall of around 80pc,” he said. “Our business model had to change dramatically as a result. Our focus from the outset was absolute safety, ensuring the business survived and protecting jobs.

“Our progressive culture and willingness to act and learn from ourselves and others was fundamental to our being able to do this so quickly.”

Mr Wood and Mr Scargill will be joined on the panel by Ruth Knight, director of Waveney River Centre and Norfolk Broads Direct, and Philip Turner, founder of Chesnut Inns, and audience members will also be invited to submit questions.

Ruth Knight, director of Waveney River Centre and Norfolk Broads Direct Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRuth Knight, director of Waveney River Centre and Norfolk Broads Direct Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Scargill concluded: “The relaxing of the lockdown, alongside reduced government support, will be a big challenge. Social distancing will lead to reduced business capacity and a restricted product offering, which in turn will reduce potential income levels. Combine this with the investment needed to keep customers safe, and you begin to see the pressure on business funds.

“The reality is that the real challenge has just started. We are therefore hopeful that the webinar will help and inspire businesses through this challenging period.”

To attend the ‘Hope or Fear? The first steps for the sector’ webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.30am, click here.



























If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police smash £400,000 cannabis factory after public report ‘stench’

Police found £400,000 of cannabis plants at a property on Middleton Crescent, Costessey Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24