'Made in Norwich' gives new businesses a helping hand in a shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 10 June 2019

Granny's Little Charms, Castle Mall. Pic: submitted

From Posh Glass to Granny's Little Charms, small businesses are getting help starting up in Norwich's Castle Mall where they are being given free space in the main atrium.

Posh Glass, Castle Mall. Pic: submitted

First came The Sharing Office, an initiative on level 2 of the mall launched in April where community groups and businesses can use office space free. But now 'Made in Norwich' has been launched for start-ups looking to showcase their products or skills in the centre's main atrium where there is plenty of footfall.

Already these 'micro' businesses are enjoying getting started such as Posh Glass, run by Amanda Chiverton-Carter, which creates personalised designs on all sorts of glassware from from wine, gin and beer glasses, to recycled wine bottles, tealights and lamps. She said: "Made in Norwich has been fantastic. I have been painting on glass for over 20 years and still love every minute and, with new designs and personalised items, there is never a dull moment. It's great to meet people at Castle Mall and their reaction has been wonderful."

Another small business is 'Granny's Little Charms' which is the brainchild of Jasmine Tobias. Her products include handmade, 'shabby chic' gifts and crafts including wooden signs, decorative frames, jewellery, scrabble items, figure items and book art.

Jasmine said: "It had always been a dream since I was young to own my own business making beautiful things. I have always loved crafting and going to craft and country fetes. I came up with the name Granny's Little Charms when I was 14: fast forward a few years and my dream has come true.

"Being able to come to the centre of Norwich at Castle Mall has been amazing and has introduced me to new shoppers I wouldn't normally meet at craft fairs."

Castle Mall's manager Robert Bradley, has been keen to champion this initiative. He said: "Starting up and running an independent business can be hard, especially in the early days when you are trying to get your brand and products known.

"As dedicated supporters of the local community and small businesses in the city, we felt that Castle Mall would provide the ideal location for them to raise their profile and start to gain loyal customers. So, we launched 'Made in Norwich' to offer small businesses in Norwich a platform in the centre to showcase their products at no cost to them.

"A number of traders have joined the scheme and we are delighted to welcome them. There are plenty more vacancies and we are encouraging as many small businesses as possible to join Made in Norwich."

Different businesses use the Made in Norwich space on different days. To find a list of who is on stand each day click here

To find out more about taking space at Made in Norwich, contact Kim Dodd at kim.todd@toolboxgroup.global or click here

