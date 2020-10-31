Search

Advanced search

Town centre cafe prepares free packed lunches for children

PUBLISHED: 14:13 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 31 October 2020

Café Kitale in North Walsham has reopened following its closure during lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Café Kitale in North Walsham has reopened following its closure during lockdown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A town centre cafe will provide children with a free packed lunch after the government refused to extend free school meals into the October half term.

Cafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering children free packed lunch in wake of Marcus Rashford's campaign. Photo: Cafe KitaleCafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering children free packed lunch in wake of Marcus Rashford's campaign. Photo: Cafe Kitale

Cafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering a free child’s packed lunch to whoever needs it, answering the call of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who successfully brought about a u-turn from Westminster in June and saw him made an MBE for his efforts.

The packed lunch will include a sandwich, fruit and crisps among other items.

You may also want to watch:

Cafe owner, Robert Scammell said: “I’d noticed other people around the country doing it and obviously it’s in the news and I thought it would be a nice idea to get involved really.

“We’ve been preparing them each day and people can come in and ask for one, there’ll be no questions asked, they don’t need to buy a meal or anything it’s just a takeaway packed lunch for anyone who needs it.”

Mr Scammell said plenty of other businesses in the town were joining him in the offer including North Walsham Community Fridge and The Shambles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Chris Witty. Picture: PA/Henry Nicholls/Eddie Mulholland/PA Video

The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City’s season to continue during second lockdown

Emi Buendia was on target for Norwich City at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastating’ - businesses gear up to weather second lockdown

Cata Parrish, who owns Re.Source on Timber Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire