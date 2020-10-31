Town centre cafe prepares free packed lunches for children

A town centre cafe will provide children with a free packed lunch after the government refused to extend free school meals into the October half term.

Cafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering children free packed lunch in wake of Marcus Rashford's campaign. Photo: Cafe Kitale Cafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering children free packed lunch in wake of Marcus Rashford's campaign. Photo: Cafe Kitale

Cafe Kitale in North Walsham is offering a free child’s packed lunch to whoever needs it, answering the call of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who successfully brought about a u-turn from Westminster in June and saw him made an MBE for his efforts.

The packed lunch will include a sandwich, fruit and crisps among other items.

Cafe owner, Robert Scammell said: “I’d noticed other people around the country doing it and obviously it’s in the news and I thought it would be a nice idea to get involved really.

“We’ve been preparing them each day and people can come in and ask for one, there’ll be no questions asked, they don’t need to buy a meal or anything it’s just a takeaway packed lunch for anyone who needs it.”

Mr Scammell said plenty of other businesses in the town were joining him in the offer including North Walsham Community Fridge and The Shambles.