Free marketing sessions offered to East Anglian companies in need of a boost

Jamie Brown delivering a digital masterclass. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Businesses in Norfolk looking to gain greater insight into physical and digital marketing are being offered a free information session, courtesy of Archant.

The producer of the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and The East Anglian Daily Times, has already hosted more than 500 businesses at their Accelerator events over the past eight years.

Individuals who attend will be talked through how to build a brand and grow business through targeting a local audience.

The sessions are taking place across East Anglia in March.

The first session will be held in Gorleston on March 12, at the Cliff Hotel.

The second will be at Norwich’s Carrow Road on March 13, and a day later in Bury at West Suffolk College.

The final session will be held on March 15 in Ipswich at Suffolk University.

The seminars last an hour, and are run twice a day at 8.15am and 11.30am.

The sessions are conducted by Jamie Brown, Archant’s resident digital expert.

“People attending these sessions will gain insight into why marketing is so important, and how they can measure its success,” said Steve Philip, new business development manager at the Norwich-based company.

“We’ll also be talking them through how working with us can convert potential customers to actual customers,” he said.

“We’ll be looking at cross-product marketing, from online to the print products we’re best known for. The aim is to ensure that any clients we have get great exposure that they can measure, but also convert audiences to custom.”