Search

Advanced search

How is everybody? Looking after staff in the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 April 2020

Can workers feel engaged and motivated when working from home? There's one good way to find out Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can workers feel engaged and motivated when working from home? There's one good way to find out Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

How the free Best Employers Eastern Region survey can help take care of employees during the Covid-19 crisis.

The 2018 cohort of accredited Best Employers. The programme is deferred until 2021 but the Best Employers know-how is available - free - to help businesses get through the Covid crisis Picture: ArchantThe 2018 cohort of accredited Best Employers. The programme is deferred until 2021 but the Best Employers know-how is available - free - to help businesses get through the Covid crisis Picture: Archant

These are unprecedented times for everyone. No matter what other challenges face our businesses, no matter how working and staffing patterns have had to adapt, a critical part of the employer’s role in the coronavirus crisis is supporting employees. Even in strict self-isolation, they should not be left feeling that they’re going through this alone.

This is all about employee engagement – which is where the Best Employers Eastern Region survey comes in. To help businesses get through this difficult time, it’s free for 2020.

“It’s quite common to spend £2-5,000 on this kind of survey,” explains Lynn Walters of recruitment specialists Pure, who co-founded Best Employers with psychometrics and people-development experts eras.

“Some businesses may say that, with all the change going on, this isn’t the right time to do a survey like this. I’d say there’s never been a more important time to engage with employees,” says Alex Pearce of eras. “If a business wants to know how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting on employees now, they should complete the survey.”

Staff may face fresh challenges when working from home. It's vital to understand how it affects them Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoStaff may face fresh challenges when working from home. It's vital to understand how it affects them Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The survey itself is easy to do when working remotely. It’s all online, it takes about 15 minutes and it’s flexible. The core is consistent, so results can be benchmarked, but there’s also an element that can be tailored to the needs of individual businesses to make the results as relevant and actionable as possible.

“Every study shows that companies able to engage employees well will outperform their competitors,” explains Jeanette Wheeler, a partner at leading law firm Birketts, which sponsors Best Employers. “So the businesses that engage well with their staff now will receive the largest dividends later.”

Alex Peace stresses that just asking employees how they’re feeling is a key part of keeping them feeling engaged. “The survey can give pointers on what to do to keep people motivated and engaged,” he says. “It allows the business to look at how people are and develop strategies to look after their wellbeing.”

You may also want to watch:

However, just asking is not enough. When the results are in, any issues raised by the survey need to be addressed – and employees need to know that. People need to know they’ve been heard, so clear communication is essential.

“It’s really important to think about the best way to deliver feedback – especially if people are still working from home,” cautions Lynn Walters.

“Companies can always come back to the Best Employers team for help. There’s no cost to it – it’s all about sharing. More than ever, businesses need to come together to support each other.”

Of course, by the time the results come in, some businesses may be starting to return to a more normal pattern of operation. Lynn Walters suggests the smart thing to do is complete the survey now and then do it again in 2021, when the full Best Employers programme will be resumed, to see how things improve for employees once the pandemic is – hopefully – behind us.

Jeanette Wheeler agrees: “The survey is particularly good for highlighting trends. If it’s done regularly, it can highlight patterns – because business isn’t static, so what was true last year may not be true this year. That’s especially true at the moment.

“The economy will bounce back,” she adds. “How long it will take to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels, nobody can say, but we all need to be ready... When the recovery comes, you don’t want to have lost your best people because you didn’t take the time to look after them now.”

To take part in the free Best Employers Eastern Region survey, click here.

Free advice on coping with the Covid-19 crisis is available on the websites of both Pure (click here) and Birketts (click here)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24