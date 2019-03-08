King's Lynn to get free business seminars, speeches and advice

The budding entrepreneurs of King's Lynn will be able to receive free business advice in the town for all of next week.

King's Lynn Business Week will return to the town for its second year between September 30 and October 4, after last year's inaugeral event saw representatives from over 90 businesses in attendance.

Last year's event saw workshops held in locations across the town, with 15 set to take place this year, topics will include Growing Your Business, Well Being, Employment Law, Social Media on a Budget and the Future of the High Street.

Organisers say they have improved the week following last year's feedback, and are hoping that a networking and careers event at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on October 1 can become a flagship event, and the week is set to end with a speech from urban designer Wayne Hemmingway alongside Norfolk Chambers president, Fiona Ryder and chairman of British Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), Chris Turner, on the Future of Town Centres and High Streets at King's Lynn Town Hall.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of the event's organisers King's Lynn BID, said: "We want to help students find out more about the diverse range of career opportunities in King's Lynn town centre. It's not just about the students, the businesses taking part are really keen to better understand what they can do to encourage and support young people to take up a career with their firm so it's a win-win."

She added: "The quality of the speakers is excellent and each day includes sessions that will offer practical, ready to use advice and ideas. Whether its about the technicalities of dismissal, financing your growing business, looking after the well-being of your team or drawing up your social media marketing plan on a tight budget, there really is something for everyone."

The event will conclude with afternoon tea for all delegates at the Bank House Hotel.

For further information about King's Lynn Business Week and to book a space people are urged to visit https://www.kingslynnbusinessweek.co.uk/ or email Info@discoverkingslynn.com.