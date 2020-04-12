Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons Archant

A brewery is giving away more than 20,000 free pints of beer to avoid “heartbreakingly” pouring it down the drain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lacons Brewery, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Lacons Brewery, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth based Lacons Brewery announced the move this week after the Coronavirus lockdown saw countless events cancelled and left thousands of pints in tanks.

Despite having to furlough many members of staff, the brewery have been able to deliver four-pint containers filled with their award winning beers to local doorsteps.

Described as a “beer ding-dong-dash”, the brewery have vowed to reach as many homes as possible with their Stay at Home Brew.

Sean Gregory, finance and operations director at the brewery, said: “We’re doing this because all of this beer would just go down the drain otherwise.

“We are very proud of the beer we have and we have won more than a hundred awards for them, so it would be absolutely heartbreaking for all of us involved to see it go to waste.

“Everyone is struggling right now so any way in which we can give back, like Lacons have done in their history, we should.”

After launching their giveaway last week, the brewery has been inundated with registrations.

Mr Gregory said: “We have had an amazing reaction. We did it thinking ‘lets see how it goes’, but all of the wellwishers have been marvellous.

“Like many businesses, we have had to furlough most of our staff, and this is a really big thing to do for just a few of us to deal with, but it is nice to be able to give back to the community.

“As of Saturday morning, we have about 6,000 people registering, but we have somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 pints to give away.

“There was plenty in our tanks when the shutdown happened. We had orders for events that have had to be cancelled, so everything was ready to go.”

Meanwhile, in Acle, Indian takeaway Acle Spice are offering NHS staff free food with a valid ID.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “We houpe all our customers are safe and well.

“Please stay home this Easter and protect the people around you.

“We just want to let you all know that we are working extra hard to remain open during these difficult times to serve up the most delicious curry in Norfolk.

“Also, we’re offering free food to all NHS staff. Thank you”