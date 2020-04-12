Search

Advanced search

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

PUBLISHED: 16:22 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 12 April 2020

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Archant

A brewery is giving away more than 20,000 free pints of beer to avoid “heartbreakingly” pouring it down the drain.

Lacons Brewery, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLYLacons Brewery, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth based Lacons Brewery announced the move this week after the Coronavirus lockdown saw countless events cancelled and left thousands of pints in tanks.

Despite having to furlough many members of staff, the brewery have been able to deliver four-pint containers filled with their award winning beers to local doorsteps.

Described as a “beer ding-dong-dash”, the brewery have vowed to reach as many homes as possible with their Stay at Home Brew.

Sean Gregory, finance and operations director at the brewery, said: “We’re doing this because all of this beer would just go down the drain otherwise.

“We are very proud of the beer we have and we have won more than a hundred awards for them, so it would be absolutely heartbreaking for all of us involved to see it go to waste.

“Everyone is struggling right now so any way in which we can give back, like Lacons have done in their history, we should.”

After launching their giveaway last week, the brewery has been inundated with registrations.

Mr Gregory said: “We have had an amazing reaction. We did it thinking ‘lets see how it goes’, but all of the wellwishers have been marvellous.

“Like many businesses, we have had to furlough most of our staff, and this is a really big thing to do for just a few of us to deal with, but it is nice to be able to give back to the community.

“As of Saturday morning, we have about 6,000 people registering, but we have somewhere between 20,000 and 25,000 pints to give away.

“There was plenty in our tanks when the shutdown happened. We had orders for events that have had to be cancelled, so everything was ready to go.”

Meanwhile, in Acle, Indian takeaway Acle Spice are offering NHS staff free food with a valid ID.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “We houpe all our customers are safe and well.

“Please stay home this Easter and protect the people around you.

“We just want to let you all know that we are working extra hard to remain open during these difficult times to serve up the most delicious curry in Norfolk.

“Also, we’re offering free food to all NHS staff. Thank you”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Norwich Cathedral closed and parks empty on very different Easter Sunday

Norwich Cathedal closed because of coronavirus on Easter Sunday. Picture: Simon Parkin

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

Police Stock Images
Drive 24