Free seminars introduce firms to multi-channel marketing skills

A series of free seminars aiming to empower businesses to take control of customer experiences is set to take place across Norfolk and Suffolk.

In the eighth year of the popular Accelerate programme, 2019 looks to strip back to the essentials of multi-channel marketing to generate improved results.

Delivered by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, the seminars will focus on marketing buzzword “omnichannel” - a cross-channel marketing approach that helps builds brands and convert potential customers into actual customers.

“It’s all about making sure customers have a fantastic user experience, no matter what channel they use,” explains Jamie Brown, head of digital knowledge and development at Archant, who will be delivering the seminars.

“So whether it’s a high street shop, the staff who work there, the mobile-enabled website, Google reviews, social media, emails or texts, the idea is to create a cohesive approach to all the different elements so that they reflect the whole.”

It can be hard for SMEs to keep on top of all these channels, but Jamie says all businesses need to get to grips with if they want to be successful and grow.

“Even if a product or service isn’t bought online, the purchasing process still revolves around the website, the Google reviews, the posts on social media,” says Jamie. “Infrastructure has changed – businesses must have a website and they must be visible online.”

The seminars will include a presentation covering the idea of omnichannel and a real-life case study of a business customer that has completed the journey, including visuals of before and after content, and the analytical results it has achieved.

Attendees can then speak one-on-one with experts who will explain how they can take the same approach, utilising the services, products and audiences that Archant can offer.

“People attending the seminars can take advantage of our 360-degree solution to marketing,” says Jamie. “We can provide the advice, infrastructure and audience that businesses need to be successful.”

Accelerate sessions will take place on Tuesday, March 12 at the Cliff Hotel in Gorleston; Wednesday, March 13 at Carrow Road, Norwich; Thursday, March 14 at West Suffolk College in Bury; and Friday, March 15 in Ipswich at Suffolk University. For more information and to book your space visit www.archanthub.co.uk/ACCELERATE